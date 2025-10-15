Amazon Launches Pharmacy Kiosks to Enhance Patient Access

Amazon has announced a game-changing initiative for healthcare with the introduction of Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks, launching in select One Medical offices across the Greater Los Angeles area starting December 2025. These kiosks are designed to streamline the process of obtaining medications, enabling patients to pick up prescriptions almost immediately after their medical appointments. For small business owners in the healthcare sector, this development not only provides insights into consumer behavior but also highlights potential opportunities and challenges as it reshapes patient care.

With nearly one-third of prescriptions in the U.S. never filled, often due to access challenges, the introduction of these kiosks addresses a critical need for more convenient medication access. “We know that when patients have to make a separate stop after seeing their doctor, many prescriptions never get filled,” said Hannah McClellan, Vice President of Operations at Amazon Pharmacy. By placing kiosks at the point of care, Amazon aims to eliminate the traditional barriers associated with getting prescriptions filled, thus improving medication adherence.

The Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks will be strategically located in urban centers such as Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood. Small business owners operating in these areas, especially those within the health and wellness space, should pay attention. The kiosks are expected to significantly enhance patient experience. According to Dr. Andrew Diamond, Chief Medical Officer at One Medical, “The ability to know a patient is leaving our office with their medication in hand—especially for conditions requiring immediate treatment like infections—can make a meaningful difference in their care journey.”

The kiosks work by integrating Amazon’s logistics expertise with One Medical’s clinical capabilities. Patients will create an Amazon Pharmacy account, schedule an appointment, and have their prescriptions sent to the kiosk location. At checkout on the Amazon app, they can select kiosk pickup. The process is designed for convenience: a QR code generated at checkout allows for quick scanning at the kiosk, ensuring prescriptions are available almost instantly.

For small business owners in healthcare and pharmacy, the implications of this innovation are significant. They may need to consider how it affects patient expectations regarding service speed and convenience. The presence of these kiosks could drive competition in urban areas where traditional pharmacies may already be struggling to meet demand. In addition, partnerships may emerge between local physicians and Amazon Pharmacy, potentially reshaping how patient referrals and medication management are handled.

However, challenges could accompany this shift. Small business pharmacies may experience increased pressure to offer more rapid service and could need to rethink their business models to include additional technology and convenience services. The daunting threat of losing clientele to a tech giant like Amazon may drive some pharmacies to innovate within their own operations, creating new customer loyalty programs or integrating more advanced technologies.

The kiosks also open up a conversational space about the healthcare landscape. As Amazon focuses on customer-centric healthcare, many providers might feel nudged to enhance their offerings, exploring urgent care services or even telehealth as complementary businesses. The future of pharmacy might also push smaller players to foster collaborations that leverage technology to meet consumer demand for faster service.

As healthcare continuously transforms through technological advancements, small business owners should watch the progress of Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks closely. While the immediate benefits of improved medication access for patients are clear, the long-term consequences for local businesses are still unfolding.

For further details about Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks and participating locations, visit Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks. Understanding this initiative could provide valuable insights for small business owners looking to adapt to an evolving healthcare environment.

Image via Amazon