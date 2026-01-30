Amazon Opens Applications for 2026 Climate Tech Accelerator Cohort

Amazon has opened applications for its 2026 Climate Tech Accelerator, a program aimed at helping businesses develop technologies that can reduce the carbon impact of Amazon devices. This initiative not only provides a platform for innovation but also connects small businesses with the technical resources and leadership at Amazon, offering a tangible way to influence sustainability in the tech industry.

Maiken Moeller-Hansen, Director of Energy & Sustainability at Amazon Devices & Services, emphasized the program’s intent, stating, “The primary goal of our Climate Tech Accelerator is simple—to speed up efforts to reduce the carbon impact of our devices.” The accelerator aims to streamline the journey from technology validation to potential adoption, making it an appealing opportunity for small businesses focused on sustainability.

Participants in the 2026 cohort will work closely with Amazon’s team, receiving expert mentorship to ensure their technologies are viable for broader market integration. The program is particularly suited for companies innovating in areas such as displays, low carbon materials, semiconductors, and energy efficiency. The first cohort was successful, featuring 14 companies that developed advanced technologies, including energy-efficient display solutions and innovative battery designs, which they presented directly to Amazon decision-makers.

The accelerator distinguishes itself from traditional models by fostering collaboration between climate tech innovators and enterprise decision-makers. This aspect can be vital for small business owners, as it helps bridge the gap often faced by mid-stage startups that may find themselves too established for conventional accelerators but not yet at a scale suitable for large partnerships.

For small business owners, the potential advantages are substantial:

Technical Mentorship : Participants will have direct access to Amazon’s experts who can validate and refine proposals, offering insights that can accelerate product development and market readiness.

: Participants will have direct access to Amazon’s experts who can validate and refine proposals, offering insights that can accelerate product development and market readiness. Structured Support : The program includes tailored guidance, bi-weekly progress reviews, and specialized workshops that facilitate technical integration, setting participants up for long-term success.

: The program includes tailored guidance, bi-weekly progress reviews, and specialized workshops that facilitate technical integration, setting participants up for long-term success. Financial Opportunities: Selected participants may receive up to $100,000 in AWS Activate Credits, enabling them to leverage Amazon’s cloud infrastructure and data services, critical for businesses aiming to scale.

Mike Casper, CEO of Azumo, a participant from the 2025 cohort, remarked, “This accelerator bridges a critical gap for companies like ours—too established for traditional startup programs, but not yet at consumer electronics scale for enterprise partnerships.” His company benefited significantly from understanding Amazon’s culture and processes, which are invaluable for any small business looking to innovate within the tech space.

However, aspiring applicants should consider some potential challenges. The program’s structure and requirements may demand a significant commitment of resources and time, particularly for small businesses that may already be stretched thin. Furthermore, the competitive nature of the cohort selection—given that the first group already included global players—means that only the most promising technologies will be given the opportunity to participate.

The program kicks off in May 2026 with a boot camp held in Amazon’s Hong Kong offices. Participants will showcase their technologies in technical workshops, also developing comprehensive plans for integration. Finalists will have the chance to pitch these technologies directly to Amazon’s leadership, providing immense visibility and a potential pathway to widespread application.

For small business owners eager to engage in climate action and bring innovative technologies to market, the Amazon Climate Tech Accelerator presents a unique opportunity. By harnessing the support of a major industry player, businesses can enhance their offerings while contributing to a more sustainable future.

Interested companies can find more details and application information here.