Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Becomes Biggest October Shopping Event Ever

Amazon announced that its 2024 Prime Big Deal Days was the company’s largest October shopping event in history.

Events like Prime Big Deal Days can be a boon for small businesses that sell on Amazon. They also serve as an opportunity for small businesses with tight budgets to score good deals on needed new technology and supplies.

More Prime members participated in this year’s two-day event than ever before, taking advantage of early holiday deals. The event kicked off the holiday shopping season with higher sales and more items sold than in any previous October event. Globally, Prime members saved more than $1 billion on millions of deals, including seasonal merchandise and gifts.

Prime members across the globe found discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, home goods, toys, beauty, and apparel. Popular brands like Dyson, Mattel, Levi’s, and Apple offered discounts, while independent sellers also saw record sales compared to Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Notable deals included the L’ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush, Liquid I.V.’s Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Drink Mix, and IT Cosmetics’ Superhero Mascara.

During the event, Prime members utilized innovative shopping tools to discover deals tailored to their preferences. Rufus, Amazon’s AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, helped millions of U.S. customers answer product-related questions and make personalized deal recommendations. Additionally, customers used Inspire, a personalized in-app mobile experience, and Amazon Lens, a visual shopping tool, to explore products based on their interests. AI Shopping Guides further assisted customers by providing tailored content to help them understand different product types, key features, and top brands.

More Deals and Events Leading up to the Holidays

While Prime Big Deal Days has ended, Amazon announced that holiday savings will continue throughout the season. Customers can explore trending products, top brands, and holiday deals through Amazon’s Holiday Shop, which includes curated gift lists such as Top 100+ Gifts, Hosting Must-Haves, and the Toys We Love List. Customers can also find budget-friendly options with most-loved gifts under $10 and stocking stuffers under $10.

Other notable upcoming events include:

Holiday Beauty Haul (October 21 – November 3): Thousands of curated deals on beauty products from brands like Clinique, COSRX, Revlon, Sol de Janeiro, and more.

Until October 31, customers can save 10% on select toys with a $25 purchase.

, customers can save 10% on select toys with a $25 purchase. Additiona deal events are planned ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Record Prime Sign-Ups and Fastest Delivery Speeds Ever

In the weeks leading up to Prime Big Deal Days, a record number of customers worldwide signed up for Prime, surpassing last year’s sign-up numbers. Prime members can take advantage of fast, free delivery and exclusive deals. With more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping in the U.S., Amazon is set to deliver at its fastest speeds ever in 2024, offering Same-Day or One-Day Delivery on tens of millions of popular items.