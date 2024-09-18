Amazon Announces Return of Prime Big Deal Days on October 8-9

Amazon has announced the return of Prime Big Deal Days, set for October 8-9, offering Prime members exclusive access to millions of early holiday deals.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. PDT on October 8, Prime members can shop a wide variety of discounts, including up to 40% off on winter fashion essentials, deals on Halloween costumes starting at $5, and savings on electronics from top brands like Beats, Samsung, and Fujifilm.

New deals will drop every five minutes during select periods of the event, giving members the opportunity to score big savings throughout the two days.

Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Prime Worldwide, expressed the importance of the event for Prime members: “We’re gearing up for another exciting holiday shopping season, filled with unbeatable deals on beloved brands, seasonal products, and popular gifts available exclusively for Prime members.

“Exclusive savings events like Prime Big Deal Days combined with unlimited fast, free delivery of 300+ million products across more than 35 categories year-round put Prime in a class of its own and make membership a better value than ever before. Whether Prime members are hoping to cross items off their gift lists early, looking forward to hosting joyful gatherings, or scoring something special for themselves, Prime Big Deal Days is here for all their holiday needs and more.”

Early Holiday Deals and Savings

Prime Big Deal Days promises significant savings on popular brands and products, including:

Toys and Gifts : Top toy brands like Barbie, Squishmallows, Play-Doh, and Disney.

: Top toy brands like Barbie, Squishmallows, Play-Doh, and Disney. Beauty and Fashion : Deals on popular brands such as Clinique, Too Faced, Florence by Mills, Cider, and Aéropostale.

: Deals on popular brands such as Clinique, Too Faced, Florence by Mills, Cider, and Aéropostale. Home Décor and Essentials: Discounts on premium brands like NEST New York, Lenox, and Lodge.

Amazon’s Holiday Shop will also feature gift guides and deals on items from popular brands such as Coach, KitchenAid, JBL, and LEGO. Prime members can use Rufus, Amazon’s AI-powered shopping assistant, to get personalized gift recommendations and help them find the perfect present.

Early Deals Available Now

Prime members don’t have to wait for October 8 to start saving. Select deals are available now, including:

Amazon Devices : Save up to 55% on select devices like the Blink Outdoor 4 six-camera system, eero mesh wifi systems, and more.

: Save up to 55% on select devices like the Blink Outdoor 4 six-camera system, eero mesh wifi systems, and more. Small Business Deals : Support small businesses with discounts on select products from brands like Tally Tumbler, Made by Johnny, and Bodhi Dog.

: Support small businesses with discounts on select products from brands like Tally Tumbler, Made by Johnny, and Bodhi Dog. Travel: Save up to 40% on Carnival cruises and 30% on Avis rentals, plus earn 10% back on select travel deals.

Additional Benefits for Prime Members

Prime members can enjoy other exclusive benefits during Prime Big Deal Days, including:

Amazon Music Unlimited : Access to three months free for non-Prime members and four months free for Prime members, with ad-free streaming of over 100 million songs and top podcasts.

: Access to three months free for non-Prime members and four months free for Prime members, with ad-free streaming of over 100 million songs and top podcasts. Grubhub+ Membership: Free Grubhub+ membership valued at $120 per year, offering perks like $0 delivery fees and exclusive offers.

Prime members are also encouraged to set up deal reminders through Alexa for items on their Wish List or in their Cart to stay updated on savings.

Prime Big Deal Days Around the World

Prime Big Deal Days will be available in multiple countries, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., and the U.S., with more regions joining in. Prime members in Japan can shop the event later in October.

For more information or to join Prime and unlock exclusive savings, visit amazon.com/primebigdealdays.