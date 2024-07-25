amazon-prime-day-2024-achieves-record-sales

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2024 was its most successful Prime Day event ever, breaking sales records with more items sold than any previous year. During the two-day event, Prime members worldwide took advantage of deals across more than 35 categories, saving billions of dollars. The event saw an increase in the number of Prime members shopping, with millions of new sign-ups in the weeks leading up to Prime Day.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, credited the event’s success to the global participation of Prime members, employees, delivery partners, and sellers. He emphasized that Prime Day showcases the savings, selection, and convenience that Prime membership offers.

This year’s event highlighted Amazon’s support for small and medium-sized businesses. Independent sellers, primarily small and medium-sized businesses, sold over 200 million items. Popular brands like Sol de Janeiro, Apple, Dyson, and Ring saw significant sales, and U.S. customers had more deals on small business products than ever before.

Amazon’s AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, played a key role in helping millions of customers navigate the vast selection of products quickly and easily. Additionally, Amazon Inspire, an in-app shopping experience, allows customers to discover products through videos and images from other users, influencers, and brands.

Prime members enjoyed significant savings on Amazon devices, subscriptions to services like Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, Audible, and grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. Many U.S. customers chose to consolidate their deliveries, saving an estimated 10 million trips and reducing carbon emissions.

Prime membership offers numerous benefits beyond Prime Day, including free shipping on over 300 million items, access to Prime Video, ad-free music, discounted prescriptions, and grocery delivery. Members can also enjoy unlimited photo storage, gaming benefits, and exclusive financing offers.

Prime members in the U.S. can access fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive deals, and events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days. They can also enjoy a wide range of entertainment options on Prime Video, including exclusive series and live sports.