Amazon Introduces Fuel Savings for Prime Members at bp, Amoco, and ampm Stations Nationwide

Amazon recently announced a new benefit for Prime members: savings of $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. Prime members could save nearly $70 per year on fuel by purchasing at participating locations.

In addition to fuel discounts, Amazon has announced plans to expand transportation-related savings further.

Starting in 2025, Amazon will introduce an electric vehicle charging discount for Prime members in partnership with bp pulse, bp’s electric vehicle charging business. More details about this upcoming offer will be available next year.

“With free shipping on more than 300 million items, free access to remarkable video, sports, and music content, free food delivery, and substantial savings on grocery delivery and medications, Prime is an incredible value for members,” says Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime. “We’re constantly looking to add more value for Prime members, and perhaps the broadest and most popular additional benefit we could offer is fuel savings—we’re excited to give this to Prime members.”

How to Activate Fuel Savings

To activate the $0.10 per gallon discount, Prime members can visit amazon.com/fuelsavings and activate the offer by connecting their Amazon account with a free earnify™ account through bp.

After this one-time activation, members can use the earnify™ app store locator to find the nearest participating bp, Amoco, or ampm location.

To redeem the discount at the pump, members can either enter their phone number or linked payment method, or they can redeem directly through the earnify™ app by selecting their gas station and pump.

The new fuel savings benefit adds to the extensive Prime offerings, which include fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items, exclusive deals, and an expansive entertainment collection with Prime Video.