Amazon, Progressive Offering Small Business Grant Funds

Large corporations sometimes offer small business grants to support potential customers and gain some positive attention. Recently, a few big names like Amazon and Progressive Insurance have launched new funding rounds to support small businesses. Read about these programs and more small business grant opportunities below.

Progressive Insurance Driving Small Business Forward Grant

Progressive Insurance is currently accepting applications for its Driving Small Business Forward grant program. The company is offering $1 million in total funds, along with coaching assistance for recipients. Businesses that are selected for the program may receive grants of $50,000, which can be used to buy a commercial vehicle, along with access to a 12-week Boost Camp. Progressive is partnering with Hello Alice to facilitate the program. To qualify, businesses must have ten or fewer employees, less than $5 million in annual gross revenue, and be in need of a commercial vehicle. June 14 is the application deadline.

Amazon Small Business Grant

The Amazon Small Business Grant program is currently accepting applications from eligible businesses. To qualify, businesses must be incorporated, located in the U.S., and have annual revenue under $1 million. Qualified businesses may apply for grants of up to $25,000. The deadline to apply is May 24.

Fayetteville Commercial Corridor Exterior Grant Program

Fayetteville, North Carolina’s Economic & Community Development department is currently facilitating a grant program to support storefront revitalization efforts through the city’s business districts. The Commercial Corridor Exterior Grant Program offers matching grants to businesses and commercial property owners that lease to small businesses that are interested in completing façade upgrades. Eligible businesses may receive a one-time reimbursement of up to $25,000. Applications are available on the city’s website and are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Santa Rosa Improvement Vitalization Enterprise

Santa Rosa County, Florida, is offering matching grants for local businesses interested in improving their storefronts. The Santa Rosa Improvement Vitalization Enterprise (StRIVE) program has run in the county for years to support a vibrant business district. But it has been on hiatus for several years due to COVID. This is the first year the program is returning, with grants of up to $10,000 available. Applications are due by the end of July.

Lackawanna County Small Business Grants

Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, is launching a new round of its popular small business grants program. The program provides $5,000 grants to qualifying small businesses that experienced negative effects due to the pandemic and subsequent issues (like inflation), with a total of $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds available. To qualify, businesses must be for-profit, have between one and 100 employees, and submit projects where all grant funds will be spent within the county. Eligible businesses will be able to apply starting May 31, with the program running through July.

Montgomery County Creative Technologies Business Grant

Montgomery County, Ohio, recently awarded a $150,000 grant to a local business resource center The Entrepreneurs Center. The center plans to use the Creative Technologies Business Grant to support tech businesses and help them offset the costs of operations. Some of that will come in the form of direct financial assistance, including $15,000 grants available to eligible businesses throughout the county. The initial investment will run through the end of the year, but the County has pledged even more financial assistance over the next two years.