Using Amazon Renewed to Sell Your Refurbished Products

Amazon Renewed is one of the best marketplaces if you’re looking to sell refurbished products in good condition. There is a large audience of buyers, so the chances of selling items are quicker than others. Plus, there is more trust among users so that you can ensure a fast sale without risking losing products or money. Amazon Renewed has a lot of different product categories as well, so you can list many different types of pre owned and refurbished products.

This article will guide you on how to use Amazon Renewed to sell your refurbished products.

What is Amazon Renewed?

Amazon Renewed for Sellers is a marketplace for pre-owned, renewed products, and refurbished products. All items go through a rigorous inspection and testing process before they can be listed to protect buyers. Sellers can list products in a huge variety of categories. Buyers can purchase vetted products that come with Amazon’s renewed guarantee for added security.

Amazon Renewed Products Categories

Amazon renewed its products and made them available across many different product categories. For seller items to qualify, they must fit in one of the available categories. Currently, Amazon does not accept products outside of the established types they have available. A customer can browse the selection safely and securely since all products have been inspected before being listed.

Video game consoles Small kitchen appliances Power tools Used electronics Computer and accessories Laptops Office equipment Smartphones Cameras

Refurbished

Refurbished products encompass items that may have had a defect that the seller has repaired. They can also include products that were ordered but are no longer required. If the item cannot be returned, it may be sold as refurbished.

Pre-Owned

Buyers can purchase lightly used items in this category from sellers, but only if items are in good condition and match Amazon’s quality requirements.

Open-Box

Open box products are unused items, but their packaging has been opened. This category is ideal for products that didn’t fully meet your needs but can no longer be returned.

Types of Products You Could Sell on Amazon Renewed

Sellers can list many types of Amazon renewed products, as customers are looking for all kinds of brands and items. As long as the items are in good condition and eligible for the Amazon renewed guarantee, sellers have many options for products they can list.

Some of the main product types that you can sell include:

Kitchen appliances such as blenders, Roombas, juicers, refrigerators, etc. Digital cameras PCs and desktops Laptops Scanners Microphones Media players Power tools and power appliances Headphones Smartphones Televisions Tablets Heaters GPS devices Heaters Projectors Gaming consoles and gaming equipment Computer peripherals, including keyboards, mice, gamepads, and webcams Speakers Printers

Pros of Selling on Amazon Renewed

Selling products on Amazon Renewed offers numerous benefits, particularly for small businesses. There are several advantages to utilizing this platform, and it can serve as a significant revenue source when approached with dedication. Some of the key benefits of selling on Amazon Renewed include:

Offloading products: For small businesses looking to streamline, selling office equipment and other items can be a way to offload items and still make some money. Customers are always looking for great deals, so it can be a useful business tool.

Trusted platform: Unlike other marketplaces, Amazon Renewed is a trusted platform. The brand commands a lot of security, and you can sell items as a business without worrying about getting scammed or tricked.

Better customer access: Because Amazon is a trusted source, you have a larger customer base to tap into. You can find millions of potential buyers for products on a platform like Amazon Renewed due to the trust and security it has built.

Less competition: Amazon Renewed has very stringent requirements for sellers, which is why the competition is far less. You’ll be able to find an audience for your products and make a good margin without having to worry about competing with lots of other sellers.

Cons of Selling on Amazon Renewed

Similar to any other platform, selling on Amazon Renewed has its drawbacks. Sellers aiming to establish their presence in the marketplace should be aware of these disadvantages to better prepare themselves.

High return rates: One of the bigger risks of selling products on Amazon Renewed is the high return rates. Amazon offers a full replacement or refund within 90 days of purchase if buyers are not happy with the item, which can be challenging for sellers.

You don’t control pricing: Sellers in the Amazon Renewed program cannot set their own product prices. Company policy dictates that prices are automatically determined and must remain below 5% of the price of new items. This could affect the total revenue you generate from the program as a seller.

Competition: Another challenge you may face is competition – both against other sellers offering the same products and customers who may prefer to purchase new products over refurbished ones. It might be a bit difficult to establish customer trust in the beginning with the competition.

How to Sell Refurbished Products on Amazon Renewed

Now that we have a better understanding of what it’s like to sell refurbished devices or products on Amazon Renewed, how do you get started? We’ll walk you through exactly how to sell products on Amazon Renewed and how to get started.

Create an Amazon Seller Account

To create an Amazon Seller account, you can choose between an individual or a professional seller account. The individual account is best if you’re trying to offload a few items. A professional account is paid and might be worth it if you have a large volume of products to sell. You can create a new account here or send your existing seller details to Amazon.

Meet the Criteria for the Amazon Renewed Program

The Amazon Renewed Program has pretty stringent criteria for approving sellers, which consists of the following:

Provide invoices for qualifying refurbished purchases totaling at least $50,000 made in the 90 days prior to your application.

An ODR of 0.8% or less in the trailing 90 days is required for existing Amazon sellers.

For factory refurbished items, you must supply a minimum of 8 images of a sample unit for product and packaging review (box in which the product will ship, inside packaging and padding, the product from top and bottom, product from all four sides).

Provide backing for all refurbished products with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee and accept responsibility for all claims under the guarantee.

For Apple products, invoices are required, dated from trailing 90 days that total $2.5 million in Apple refurbished products.

Complete Your Amazon Renewed Application

Once you submit the documents and information required to qualify, you’re all set. You simply need to email all of the information through the form here. Then, Amazon will review your application and inform you of the outcome.

Source Your Products

So, what exactly will you be selling on Amazon? Once you’re approved, you’ll need to start listing products. You should ideally source products that buyers are looking for but don’t seem to be available. You don’t want too much competition.

You can also look for products that aren’t readily available on Amazon already, as that can help you attract new customers. And, of course, you should be sourcing products that you can price competitively to ensure it’s an easy sale. Sourcing options can include wholesalers, liquidation companies, and Alibaba as a starting point.

Start Making Money

Now that you have met the requirements and received approval, you can begin selling! Start listing your sourced products on Amazon Renewed, which includes certified-refurbished, pre-owned, and open-box items that fall within the available categories for customers. For example, Dell scratch and dent products are excellent options. Aim to provide attractive deals to encourage customers to make a purchase.

The Amazon Renewed Inspection and Testing Process

Amazon Renewed has a rigorous process for listed products, and all items are professionally inspected and tested. The process includes a full diagnostic test to start with to check all of its parts. There is no diagnostic test replacement, so each product must go through it before being listed.

The product then undergoes a thorough cleaning process, replacement of any defective part, and it is checked for cosmetic imperfections such as dents and scratches. Lastly, the product will be tested to work during the refurbishment process to ensure it matches quality criteria.

What are the Costs Associated with Selling on Amazon Renewed?

When it comes to selling on Amazon renewed, there are a few different costs to consider – although not all may apply depending on your business. If you decide to go for a Professional Seller account, as an example, that can cost up to $40 a month.

You may also incur additional expenses for product photography, Sponsored Product advertising on the website, and other costs related to the products themselves. Keep in mind that these costs can vary and may differ for each business. Expenses can fluctuate based on the types of products sold and the selling tools utilized.

Is Amazon Renewed the same as Refurbished?

Amazon Renewed products can be refurbished, but open-box and pre-owned items are also available through the program.

What is the difference between renewed and renewed premium on Amazon?

Amazon Renewed and Renewed Premium on Amazon indicate the condition and grading of the available products. The term Renewed often signifies minor damage, and these items include a 90-day warranty. In contrast, Renewed Premium items are in like-new condition and come with a 360-day warranty.