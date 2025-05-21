Amazon Report: Independent Sellers Generate $2.5 Trillion, Create Over 2 Million U.S. Jobs

A new report released by Amazon highlights the massive economic contributions of independent sellers, revealing that small and medium-sized businesses selling through the platform have generated more than $2.5 trillion in sales over the past 25 years and currently employ over 2 million people across the United States.

The 2024 Small Business Empowerment Report, published on May 20, 2025, underscores the transformative impact Amazon’s seller program has had on small business growth and job creation since its inception in 2000. Today, more than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers—most of which are small businesses.

“These thriving businesses are creating meaningful employment opportunities,” Amazon reports, noting that independent sellers’ U.S. job creation rose 11% year over year. Sellers also contribute to local economies by renting space, contracting services, and investing back into their communities.

The report points to additional record-setting achievements in 2024 alone:

Over 55,000 independent sellers surpassed $1 million in annual sales

Sellers averaged $290,000 in sales, up 16% from 2023

Sales from sellers in small towns and rural areas grew more than 30% year over year

States leading in seller-driven job creation include California, New York, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Amazon says small businesses have shipped more than 80 billion items using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) since it launched in 2006. This program allows sellers to reach global customers with expedited shipping while focusing on core business operations.

The report also highlights small sellers’ growing embrace of advanced tools like generative AI, now available through Amazon features like the “Enhance My Listing” tool. These innovations help optimize product listings, improve customer engagement, and streamline business operations.

In addition to growth within Amazon’s store, over 300,000 sellers worldwide are now using Multi-Channel Fulfillment to deliver products purchased from other sales channels. This reflects a broader trend of sellers expanding into omnichannel retail, reaching customers wherever they shop.

The report emphasizes that this success extends beyond sales numbers. U.S.-based sellers have exported over 2 billion items globally, illustrating how Amazon has enabled even the smallest businesses to access international markets without the infrastructure traditionally required.