Amazon Unveils eero Signal and PoE 7 for Uninterrupted Connectivity

Amazon recently announced an exciting expansion of its eero product line, aimed at enhancing connectivity solutions for homes and businesses alike. With the introduction of the eero Signal and eero PoE 7, small business owners can expect improvements in internet reliability and performance that may greatly influence their operations.

The eero Signal, a new companion device, brings significant benefits by providing a reliable backup connection during internet outages. This could be a game-changer for small businesses relying on consistent internet access for their point-of-sale systems, customer communications, or remote work setups. Nick Weaver, CEO and co-founder of eero, emphasized the need for fast and reliable connectivity in today’s digital landscape, stating, “Customers have relied on eero Internet Backup to stay online using a hotspot, and now we’re introducing eero Signal, our first device dedicated to keeping households and businesses online during an internet outage.”

Key Features of eero Signal:

Automatic Outage Detection : eero Signal connects to any USB-C powered eero network that supports Wi-Fi 6 or higher and instantly switches to a cellular connection (available in 4G and 5G models) during internet outages.

: eero Signal connects to any USB-C powered eero network that supports Wi-Fi 6 or higher and instantly switches to a cellular connection (available in 4G and 5G models) during internet outages. Backup Data Plans: The device offers annual data backup plans through an eero Plus subscription. Users can access up to 10 GB of backup data per year at no extra charge. For businesses experiencing frequent outages, a premium plan provides up to 100 GB of backup data monthly.

For small business owners, this means improved peace of mind and minimized disruptions during unforeseen outages, potentially safeguarding revenue and customer trust.

Alongside the eero Signal, Amazon is also rolling out the eero PoE 7, designed for high-performance connectivity in both residential and business environments. The access point takes advantage of wired infrastructure to deliver impressive wireless speeds of up to 3.9 Gbps and wired speeds reaching 9.4 Gbps.

Key Features of eero PoE 7:

Enhanced Coverage and Scalability : Each unit can cover up to 2,000 square feet and support up to 200 connected devices, an essential feature for small businesses that depend on various smart gadgets.

: Each unit can cover up to 2,000 square feet and support up to 200 connected devices, an essential feature for small businesses that depend on various smart gadgets. Integration Capabilities : The eero PoE 7 also functions as a smart home hub, supporting protocols like Matter, Thread, and Zigbee, making it ideal for businesses looking to implement IoT solutions.

: The eero PoE 7 also functions as a smart home hub, supporting protocols like Matter, Thread, and Zigbee, making it ideal for businesses looking to implement IoT solutions. Installation Flexibility: The device’s design allows for easy installation in various locations, enhancing the versatility needed in different business layouts.

Nick Weaver noted that eero now provides a complete Wi-Fi 7 portfolio that streamlines the installation process. “Now, customers can set up a complete Wi-Fi 7 PoE setup inside the home with eero PoE 7 and outside the home with eero Outdoor 7,” he said, showcasing a robust and integrated solution for connectivity needs.

While these offerings present many advantages, small business owners should consider potential challenges as well. The eero Signal depends on an existing primary internet connection, which means that businesses with unreliable internet service may still face disruptions despite having backup options. Additionally, the annual subscription fees for data backup may add operational costs that need to be accounted for in budgets.

For those planning to integrate these solutions, the eero Signal will be available early next year at a price point of $99.99, with its 5G counterpart launching in 2026. The eero PoE 7 will be available starting November for $499.99.

In summary, Amazon’s latest eero offerings can play a pivotal role in enhancing business operations by providing reliable backup and high-performance connectivity. For small businesses seeking to minimize disruption and improve systems, these products could prove invaluable additions to their technology arsenals. Small business owners can explore more about these innovations at eero.com.

