Amazon’s 10th Prime Day Event Offers Exclusive Deals for Prime Members

Amazon is celebrating its 10th Prime Day event, offering Prime members exclusive discounts and millions of deals from top brands. Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime, highlighted the event’s focus on huge savings across various categories, including grocery delivery, music, and podcasts.

Prime members can enjoy savings on back-to-school and college essentials. Amazon’s shopping guides feature trendy dorm décor, affordable tech, and exclusive discounts on top categories like home, apparel, and books. A notable deal includes a back-to-school essentials bundle featuring a Fire Max 11 Bundle, a Herschel Classic backpack, and Echo Buds (2023) for $189.99.

This year’s Prime Day promises frequent deals, with new offers dropping as often as every five minutes. Some top deals include:

Up to 68% off select devices like Ring Spotlight Cam Plus and eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi systems.

Up to 50% off Amazon devices including Echo Spot and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro.

Up to 50% off home appliances from Dyson, Shark, and Bissell.

Up to 50% off Keurig coffee brewers.

Up to 50% off Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B toothbrushes.

45% off iRobot Roomba vacuums.

Up to 40% off Sony headphones and campus essentials from Amazon Basics.

Up to 40% off select styles from Allbirds and Rothy’s Footwear.

More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers, many of which are small and medium-sized businesses. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can shop more small business deals than ever before. Deals include up to 40% off grooming products from The Beard Club and up to 30% off select haircare from PATTERN Beauty. Customers can support small businesses by looking for the Small Business badge and exploring the small business storefront on Amazon.

Prime members have additional ways to save this Prime Day:

Prime Visa and Prime Store Card : Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card upon approval for Prime Visa or an $80 Gift Card for Prime Store Card. Cardmembers earn 10% back or more on exclusive deals.

: Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card upon approval for Prime Visa or an $80 Gift Card for Prime Store Card. Cardmembers earn 10% back or more on exclusive deals. Amazon Music Unlimited : Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free, offering access to over 100 million songs and top podcasts.

: Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free, offering access to over 100 million songs and top podcasts. Buy with Prime : Save up to 35% on select products from participating brands’ websites using Buy with Prime, which includes benefits like fast, free delivery.

: Save up to 35% on select products from participating brands’ websites using Buy with Prime, which includes benefits like fast, free delivery. Grocery Delivery Subscription : Prime members with a registered EBT card can get three months of Amazon’s new grocery delivery subscription for free.

: Prime members with a registered EBT card can get three months of Amazon’s new grocery delivery subscription for free. Amazon Travel Deals : Save up to 30% on Southwest Airlines flights, SIXT rental cars, and 20% off travel experiences with Viator.

: Save up to 30% on Southwest Airlines flights, SIXT rental cars, and 20% off travel experiences with Viator. Prime Gaming: Prime members can access free games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Rise of the Tomb Raider for 48 hours starting July 16.

Prime Day offers substantial savings while supporting small businesses and providing additional perks to Prime members. Visit Amazon’s website for more details and exclusive offers.