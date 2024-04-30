American Express and Delta Air Lines Launch Limited-Edition Boeing 747 Card Design

American Express and Delta Air Lines announced the return of the Boeing 747 Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Card design, a limited-edition credit card that incorporates metal from retired aircraft. This special edition is available from April 25 to June 5, 2024, for Delta SkyMiles® Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members.

Due to its popular demand in 2022, American Express and Delta are producing twice as many cards this year, featuring 33% metal from two Delta 747 planes retired in 2017. These cards not only serve as functional credit cards but also as collector’s items with a glossy white finish reminiscent of clouds, detailing the plane’s service history, including first and last flights, tail number, and total miles flown.

Jon Gantman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cobrand Product Management at American Express, expressed enthusiasm about the re-release. “After seeing how much our customers loved the first design, we were excited to bring back the ‘Queen of the Skies’ with a new look. It’s a way for card members who love flying to keep a piece of aviation history with them,” he said.

Prashant Sharma, V.P. of Loyalty at Delta Air Lines, also commented on the significance of the card, linking it to Delta’s emphasis on customer experience and innovation. “This card represents the many journeys made by these planes and reflects the spirit of exploration that Delta stands for. With added benefits, it’s more than just a payment method; it’s a bridge to the past and a promise of quality for future travels,” Sharma explained.

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business American Express Cards offer significant advantages for frequent travelers, including yearly enhanced Companion Certificates, a head start on achieving higher status tiers, and accelerators for earning miles faster. Cardholders also gain exclusive access to reservations through Global Dining Access by Resy.

This card could be particularly beneficial for small business owners who travel often. It combines travel benefits with a touch of aviation history, making both business trips and personal journeys more rewarding.

For those interested in applying for the Delta SkyMiles Reserve or Reserve Business Cards or learning more about their benefits, they can visit go.amex/747card. This platform offers detailed information on how these cards can enhance travel experiences, aligning with professional and personal travel needs.