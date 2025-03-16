American Express Study Finds Businesses Prioritizing Payments Automation in 2025

A new study from American Express reveals that the majority of businesses are looking to improve their payments processes in 2025, with automation emerging as a key focus. The Amex Trendex: B2B Payments Edition survey, which polled 1,000 U.S. business decision-makers, highlights the role of streamlined payments in business growth, supplier relationships, and operational efficiency.

Key Findings

According to the study, 91% of business decision-makers recognize that “easy, streamlined and secure payments drive business growth.” However, despite this acknowledgment, only 17% of businesses surveyed have fully automated their payments processes, while 15% have not automated any payments at all.

Late or slow payments have also had a tangible impact on business relationships, with 26% of respondents citing payment delays as a reason they have stopped working with a buyer or supplier. Additionally, four in five business leaders (82%) indicated that a single fraud incident could significantly impact trust in their business relationships.

The Benefits of Payments Automation

Automation in payments processing offers businesses multiple advantages, including enhanced cash flow visibility, more secure transactions, and increased operational efficiency.

“Payments optimization is not always appreciated for its positive impact on relationships between buyers and suppliers and overall business success,” said Widad Chaoui, Senior Vice President, Corporate and B2B Solutions Product Management, Global Commercial Services, at American Express. “Automated payment methods like virtual cards or digital push payments drive more cash flow visibility, more secure transactions, and better relationships. They also give businesses greater working capital flexibility, enabling them to invest in moving their business forward.”

Business leaders recognize these advantages, with 29% of survey respondents stating they would “sleep better at night” if they did not have to worry about payment accuracy and timeliness. However, perceived barriers continue to prevent many companies from fully embracing automation.

Challenges to Automation Adoption

Despite its benefits, the survey found that concerns around cost (45%), lack of perceived benefit (28%), and security risks (26%) are among the main reasons businesses have yet to implement full payments automation.

“Often, it can feel like a daunting task for business leaders to change their payment processes from manual to automated, even if the current manual approach presents challenges, is insufficient, and poses risks,” said R.J. Ancona, Vice President and General Manager, B2B Product, Partnerships and Client Management, Merchant Services at American Express. “But the reality is that the time and cost associated with automation can be easier to implement than expected, and can benefit businesses in both the short and long run.”

Automation as a Growth Strategy

The study found that 95% of business decision-makers believe “easy, streamlined, and secure payments create happy customers.” In 2025, 43% of those planning to change their payments processes cite business growth as their primary motivation.

American Express identifies several key automated solutions that businesses can adopt to improve their payments processes:

Automated AP (Accounts Payable) and AR (Accounts Receivable) software solutions – Reduce errors, save time and money, and enhance cash flow efficiency.

Straight-through processing for static and virtual cards – Fully electronic processing without manual steps.

EIPP (Electronic Invoice Presentment and Payment) – Streamlined electronic invoicing and payment acceptance.

Digital Push Payments – Transactions initiated by the payer for greater control over payment timing and destination.

As businesses look to improve efficiency and strengthen relationships with suppliers and buyers, automation is expected to play a crucial role in shaping payments strategies. The survey suggests that while challenges remain, the shift toward automated payments could drive significant benefits for businesses in the coming year.

The Amex Trendex B2B Payments Edition survey was conducted online by Opinium Research on behalf of American Express between December 9, 2024, and January 2, 2025. The survey included 1,000 business decision-makers across various industries, selected based on their responsibility for financial services, accounting, banking, or business credit facilities within their organizations.