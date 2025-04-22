American Express Launches Limited-Time Business Platinum Card Offers

American Express has announced new limited-time offers for eligible new and existing Business Platinum Card® Members, aiming to support small business owners as business travel regains importance in 2025. The promotions offer statement credits and Membership Rewards® points for qualifying purchases related to airfare and general spending.

Offers for New Business Platinum Card Members

Eligible new Business Platinum Card Members can earn one or both of the following:

A one-time $500 statement credit after spending $2,500 on airfare booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel within the first three months of Card Membership.

150,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $20,000 on eligible purchases in the first three months of Card Membership.

To qualify, new Card Members must apply by June 30, 2025. While the qualifying airline travel can take place after the three-month period, the booking must post to the account within the offer timeframe.

Eligible existing Card Members can receive a one-time $250 statement credit after spending $2,500 on airfare booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel.

To access this offer, existing Card Members must first enroll through Amex Offers. The airfare purchase must be paid by June 17, 2025, though the travel itself may occur afterward.

American Express cited data indicating that 91% of small business owners and financial decision-makers believe business travel will be increasingly important to their company’s overall health in 2025.

These new offers are in addition to the existing travel-related benefits available to Business Platinum Card Members. Current features include premium airport lounge access through the Global Lounge Collection® and the ability to earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked via AmexTravel.com.

According to the company, the Business Platinum Card continues to serve as a premier option for small business owners looking to manage their business on the go.

For more details on the American Express Business Platinum® Card, including full terms and conditions for these offers, Card Members can visit the official American Express website.