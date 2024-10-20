Android 15 for Business Introduces New Solutions for the Modern Workplace

Android has unveiled new features in its latest release, Android 15 for Business, designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace. As hybrid work continues to expand, with more than 100 million employees worldwide adopting flexible work environments, businesses are looking for mobile technology solutions that balance employee flexibility, security, and device management.

The new features in Android 15 for Business provide enterprise-grade security and streamlined management capabilities, helping IT leaders address the challenges of today’s distributed workforce. From enhanced device protection to stronger management of company-owned devices, Android 15 offers a suite of solutions tailored to the modern work environment.

Key Features of Android 15 for Business

Enhanced Employee and Device Protection

Android 15 introduces a range of security and privacy features designed to safeguard both company and employee data:

Android Theft Protection : A suite of security features including Theft Detection Lock , which automatically locks a device if theft is detected using machine learning; Offline Device Lock , which secures the device if it’s disconnected from the network for an extended period; and Remote Lock , which allows employees to lock their device remotely through android.com/lock if it’s lost or stolen. These features are available for devices running Android 10+.

: A suite of security features including , which automatically locks a device if theft is detected using machine learning; , which secures the device if it’s disconnected from the network for an extended period; and , which allows employees to lock their device remotely through android.com/lock if it’s lost or stolen. These features are available for devices running Android 10+. Private Space Within Personal Profile : Employees can create a secure, private space within their personal profile, requiring a password or biometrics to unlock. This feature ensures sensitive personal apps on work devices remain protected while working on the go.

: Employees can create a secure, private space within their personal profile, requiring a password or biometrics to unlock. This feature ensures sensitive personal apps on work devices remain protected while working on the go. Improved Audit Logging: Security events are now migrated from Logcat to SecurityLog, making it easier for IT teams to review security logs and ensure compliance. This feature helps organizations meet National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) requirements.

Stronger Management of Company-Owned Devices

Android 15 simplifies the management of company-owned devices with new capabilities to enhance operational efficiency:

eSIM Management : IT teams can now programmatically provision and remove eSIMs on managed devices, streamlining the onboarding and offboarding processes for employees. Employees maintain control of their personal devices, with the ability to activate or remove an enterprise eSIM at their discretion.

: IT teams can now programmatically provision and remove eSIMs on managed devices, streamlining the onboarding and offboarding processes for employees. Employees maintain control of their personal devices, with the ability to activate or remove an enterprise eSIM at their discretion. Security Restrictions for Apps : Businesses can extend corporate security policies to apps within the personal profile on company-owned devices, ensuring consistent security standards across work and personal spaces.

: Businesses can extend corporate security policies to apps within the personal profile on company-owned devices, ensuring consistent security standards across work and personal spaces. Enforce Default Apps : IT teams can enforce default apps for dialer, browser, and messaging within the personal profile on company-owned devices, ensuring compliance with corporate security policies.

: IT teams can enforce default apps for dialer, browser, and messaging within the personal profile on company-owned devices, ensuring compliance with corporate security policies. Circle to Search : A new feature allowing employees to circle or underline items for a seamless search experience within work apps. IT teams can disable this feature if required.

: A new feature allowing employees to circle or underline items for a seamless search experience within work apps. IT teams can disable this feature if required. Extended Battery Life: IT admins can now customize screen brightness, brightness mode, and timeout settings to optimize energy consumption and extend the battery life of company-owned devices.