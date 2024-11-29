Best Anti-Malware Software for Your Business

Running anti-malware software is essential for businesses of all sizes to ensure their data and systems remain secure from malware attacks. Various options are available, so it’s important to research which malware protection best suits your needs.

But what is anti-malware software, and why do you need it?

What Is Anti-Malware Software?

Anti-malware software is a computer program designed to detect, prevent, and remove malicious software or malware. Malware can take many forms, such as viruses, spyware, ransomware, and Trojans, and can cause severe damage to the device it infects; anti-malware is the best way to protect against this type of threat.

An anti-malware program routinely scans files for malicious code. If it detects any suspicious code, the program alerts the user and either quarantines or deletes the infected files. Furthermore, anti-malware solutions can block websites identified as hosting malicious content and provide real-time protection against emerging threats.

Why Is Anti-Malware Software Important?

Anti-malware software is essential for protecting your computer systems and network from malicious threats.

Here are key reasons why your business needs anti-malware protection.

Prevent Data Theft: Anti-malware tools are capable of identifying and safeguarding against harmful programs that aim to steal sensitive information, including passwords, financial records, customer data, and more. Protect Against Ransomware: Ransomware is an attack that locks users out of their computers or networks and demands payment for access. Anti-malware software offers ransomware protection by detecting and blocking ransomware attacks before they can cause significant damage. Guard Against Phishing: Phishing emails trick users into believing they’re from a legitimate source to gain access to confidential information. An anti-malware tool monitors incoming emails for malicious files and programs and warns users when potential threats are detected. Block Malicious Downloads: Many legitimate downloads can carry malicious programs that are, in fact, viruses or other forms of malware. Anti-malware software is effective in detecting and blocking these downloads before they can inflict any harm. Ensure System Stability: Malware can cause instability in systems by corrupting files or disabling critical services like antivirus updates or security patches. With the best malware removal software in place, businesses have peace of mind knowing their data is secure and stable throughout the year.

Choosing the Best Anti-Malware Software: Our Methodology

Protecting your business from malicious threats is paramount in today’s digital landscape. The right anti-malware software can be your first line of defense against cyberattacks. At Small Business Trends, we understand the importance of making informed decisions when it comes to safeguarding your business. We’ve developed a methodology for selecting the best anti-malware software, and we’re here to share it with you. Our goal is to empower you with the knowledge and criteria needed to choose the most effective anti-malware solution for your business’s cybersecurity.

Now, let’s outline the criteria we used when crafting our list. Each factor is listed below and rated on an importance scale of one to ten, with ten being the most crucial:

Malware Detection Accuracy (Importance Scale: 8/10): Accurate detection of malware is paramount. The software’s ability to identify and quarantine threats efficiently is crucial for your business’s security. Real-time Protection (Importance Scale: 8/10): Real-time protection provides prompt responses to new threats, making it essential for stopping malware from entering your systems. Ease of Use (Importance Scale: 6/10): User-friendliness is essential, as it impacts how effectively your team can manage and utilize the software. Scalability (Importance Scale: 6/10): Scalability is crucial for growing businesses. The software should adapt to your needs as your company expands. System Performance Impact (Importance Scale: 6/10): Minimal impact on system performance is vital to maintain productivity while the software runs in the background. Compatibility (Importance Scale: 6/10): Ensure compatibility with your existing software and operating systems to avoid conflicts and disruptions. Regular Updates (Importance Scale: 8/10): Timely updates are critical to stay ahead of evolving threats. The software should provide regular updates to its threat database. Customer Support (Importance Scale: 8/10): Access to responsive customer support is crucial for addressing any issues promptly. Cost (Importance Scale: 6/10): Consider the cost relative to your budget. While cost is important, prioritize effectiveness and security. Reporting and Analytics (Importance Scale: 6/10): Comprehensive reporting and analytics features provide insights into security threats and system performance.

Best Malware Protection

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security

Bitdefender has an array of solutions that provide strong protection against different forms of malware evolving at a blazing pace. This award-winning cybersecurity solution protects you from financial extortion attacks, malicious files, and unfriendly websites. Bitdefender is also trained to detect AI-written highly-personalized emails and stop any undetected hijacking of PC resources.

Some of the helpful features of Bitdefender are:

User-friendly and easy to navigate

Complete protection from all types of malware: ransomware, phishing, zero-day attacks, viruses, spyware, etc.

Removes malware as soon as it is detected

Stays current with the latest threats thanks to constant updates

Keeps device performance at its best

Cost-effective, with live customer support

Device Support: Windows, Mac, and Android

Pricing: $258.99 per year for up to ten devices. A free version (with limited features) is also available.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud is designed for growing businesses that want security with simplicity. It’s ideal for protecting the data on your laptops, desktops, and mobile devices while keeping Windows file servers safe. Kaspersky combines the power of home device security and server protection. It helps you avoid online fraud and scams in every situation.

The key features of Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud are the following:

Prevents malicious hijack attempts

Protects data on all connected devices

Secures passwords and payment credentials

Fixes and updates outdated applications

Manages devices with a central portal

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Windows Server

Pricing: $550.00 per year for five devices, with a 30-day free trial. Lower-tier plans are also available.

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection is a comprehensive and effective protection software built for speed. Its precise threat detection provides complete protection and remediation against malware through a cloud-based system. Malwarebytes is created for organizations of all sizes and doesn’t impact user productivity. It’s an ideal mix of protection and performance.

The best features of Malwarebytes are as follows:

Easy to set up for all organizations

Removes malware as soon as it is detected

Keeps end-user productivity at its best

Manages device health across the network

Provides instant, on-demand security reports

Device Support: Windows and Mac (Linux/Windows Server optional)

Pricing: $84.99 per device per year, with a free trial available on request. Lower-tier plans are also available.

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection serves as your online defense against cyber threats, offering protection against all forms of malware, including phishing attacks. Webroot delivers extensive security for online browsing, shopping, and banking. This cloud-based security scanner operates efficiently without occupying significant space on your device, leading to quicker scan times.

Among the many security features of Webroot are:

Takes care of your time with fast scans

Stays current with the latest threats

Secures passwords and payment credentials

Keeps device performance at its best

Leaves all device storage space for your needs

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chromebook

Pricing: $150.00 per year for five devices, with a 30-day free trial. Lower-tier plans are also available.

ESET Endpoint Protection

ESET Endpoint Protection provides multi-layered protection against malware. It leverages ESET’s global threat detection network, machine learning capabilities, and human expertise to detect and prevent cyber-attacks. ESET has a robust intelligence technology that detects malicious activities and provides instant remedies. It can also stop and detect modern file-less malware attacks.

Some of the best features of ESET are:

Remedies malware attacks around the clock in real-time

Detects and prevents file-less attacks

Recognizes suspicious system behavior

Blocks internet attacks on the web browser

Manages devices with a central portal

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS

Pricing: $382.50 annually for five devices, which includes a 30-day free trial. There are also more affordable plans available.

Norton Small Business

Norton Small Business ranks as one of the top anti-malware solutions for small enterprises. It provides extensive protection against malware. Norton monitors all access requests to safeguard sensitive company and customer data. Specifically designed for multiple devices, it adapts to their needs and shields them from security threats. Additionally, the security deployment is fully customizable.

Among the many essential features of Norton are:

Offers easy cloud-based setup

Secures all endpoints of business

Prevents unwanted access to data

Works in the background all day, every day

Evolves with the growing business needs

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Pricing: $99.99 per year for five devices, with a 7-day free trial. Other plans are also available.

AVG File Server

AVG File Server is a network-based malware protector. It keeps your customer and business data safe from malware. And it allows for system configuration and updates remotely. AVG protects your files and business data from the prying eyes of even the most notorious hackers. It enables the system to care for the entire computer network from a single location.

Among the helpful features of AVG File Server are:

Prevents costly hacks and delays

Updates itself with each latest threat

Maintains effective control of the network

Installs and updates remotely if needed

Free email and phone support

Device Support: Windows Server

Pricing: $61.23 per year for three devices. A free version (with limited features) is also available.

Avast Cybersecurity Solutions

Avast is a simple but powerful cybersecurity solution for growing businesses. It uses cloud-based machine learning and behavioral techniques to detect changes and deliver protection when needed. Avast protects devices against cyber-attacks, including malware, ransomware, and phishing. It keeps all personal, business, and customer data safe from theft.

With Avast, you enjoy features such as:

User-friendly and easy to install

Protects data at affordable rates

Secures data across all user devices

Manages subscriptions with an online dashboard

Provides IT support via chat, email, and phone

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Pricing: $283.85 per year for five devices, with a 30-day free trial. High-tier plans are also available.

Trend Micro Worry-Free Services Suites

Trend Micro Worry-Free Services Suites is a unified cybersecurity platform that secures an entire business ecosystem. It correlates data across devices and sources to protect them against looming attacks. Trend Micro offers cloud-based system protection with automatic updates that come with AI-powered threat intelligence. The services can be tailored to security needs as the business grows.

With Trend Micro, you get features like:

Offers easy cloud-based setup

Secures all endpoints of business

Correlates data across endpoints and email

Stops threats before they reach you

One of the best malware removal tools

Manages subscriptions with an online dashboard

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Windows Server

Pricing: Available on request.

Sophos Small Business Cybersecurity

Sophos Small Business Cybersecurity delivers enterprise-grade protection at an affordable price. It’s a cost-effective solution that provides endpoint protection from all types of malware attacks. Sophos uses its machine-learning technology to detect threats as soon as they crop up. It has an elite threat-hunting team that provides 24/7 system checks and threat monitoring.

Among the features available in Sophos are:

Protects data at affordable rates

Adapts to your specific business needs

It gets you up and running in minutes

Secures data across all user devices

Provides 24/7 breach prevention

Device Support: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Windows/Linux/UNIX Server

Pricing: Available on request.

How to Choose the Best Anti-Malware Software Program

To select the most effective anti-malware software, take into account factors like the protection level provided, customer support, subscription costs, and the user interface. Additionally, purchase security software from a trusted company that consistently updates its anti-malware program to combat the latest threats.

Is Anti-Malware Software Safe?

Yes, anti-malware software is generally safe. It is designed to protect your computer from viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. Anti-malware software uses scanning and identification tools to detect potential threats before they can do any damage to your system. Additionally, most programs offer real-time protection and can even actively block known malicious sites, ensuring you remain safe while browsing the web.

Which Is Better, Antivirus Software or Anti-Malware?

Antivirus software is designed to detect and block viruses. At the same time, anti-malware programs focus on detecting and blocking a broader range of threats, such as viruses, spyware, ransomware, adware, and Trojans. So, an anti-malware program is better as it offers more comprehensive protection than an antivirus.

What Is the Most Trusted Malware Scanner?

Norton 360 with LifeLock comes with the most trusted malware scanner.

What Is the Best App to Remove Malicious Software?

The top free malware removal tool available is Malwarebytes. It’s important to recognize that free malware removal software typically provides only basic security features. For thorough malware removal and optimal protection, you should consider upgrading to a premium version.

Is There a Free Malware Protection Tool?

Yes, numerous free malware protection tools can be found online. These tools vary from browser extensions to comprehensive antivirus programs. Most of these free alternatives provide basic protection against malicious software. One well-known free anti-malware option is the Bitdefender antivirus free edition.

