Apple to Invest Over $500 Billion in U.S. Expansion, Manufacturing, and AI Development

Apple has announced a $500 billion investment in the United States over the next four years, marking its largest-ever financial commitment. The company’s plan includes a new manufacturing facility in Texas, doubling its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund, expanding research and development, and accelerating investments in AI and silicon engineering.

Apple’s investment will support new facilities in Michigan, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina, and Washington, reinforcing its focus on advanced manufacturing and innovation. A 250,000-square-foot server manufacturing facility will open in Houston in 2026, creating thousands of jobs and producing servers that support Apple Intelligence and Private Cloud Compute.

Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the company’s commitment to U.S. innovation, stating, “We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future. From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

Apple is doubling its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion, supporting high-tech manufacturing and skills development. The expansion includes a multibillion-dollar commitment to produce advanced silicon at TSMC’s Fab 21 facility in Arizona, where Apple remains the largest customer.

Apple’s suppliers manufacture silicon in 24 factories across 12 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah. This investment is expected to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and create high-paying jobs.

The company is expanding research and development (R&D) operations, nearly doubling U.S.-based R&D spending over the past five years. Apple plans to hire 20,000 employees over the next four years, focusing on AI, silicon engineering, and software development.

Apple’s recent launch of the A18 chip and Apple C1 cellular modem highlights its long-term strategy in custom silicon development. The Apple C1 modem, the most power-efficient modem ever in an iPhone, represents a major milestone in the company’s R&D investment.

As part of its focus on workforce development, Apple is opening the Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit. The facility will train workers and assist small- and medium-sized businesses in adopting AI and smart manufacturing techniques. Partnering with universities like Michigan State, the academy will offer free courses on project management, supply chain efficiency, and manufacturing process optimization.