Apple Expands Business Tools to Help Businesses Connect with Over 1 Billion Users

Apple today announced the expansion of its Apple Business Connect tools, allowing businesses of all sizes — including those without a physical location — to manage their brand presence across Apple’s ecosystem. With access to over 1 billion Apple users, businesses can now customize how they appear in apps like Apple Maps, Wallet, and Mail, enabling them to build trust and better connect with customers worldwide.

“We’re excited to offer all businesses — including those without a physical location — the ability to create a brand that appears across the Apple apps that over a billion people use every day,” said David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Internet Software and Services Product. “We designed Business Connect to empower businesses to present the best, most accurate information to Apple users. With today’s updates, we’re helping even more businesses reach customers, build trust, and grow.”

Tools to Help Businesses Grow

Since the launch of Apple Business Connect last year, businesses have been able to claim and manage their location place cards, allowing them to add and update photos, logos, and action links. These tools enable customers to take direct actions like ordering food or making reservations, and businesses can also promote special offers through Showcases.

With today’s updates, Apple Business Connect now allows virtual, online, and service-based businesses — even those without a brick-and-mortar presence — to create a consistent and visually appealing brand identity across Apple’s platforms.

New Features in Business Connect

Apple introduced several new features in Business Connect, including:

Branded Mail : Businesses can now display their name and logo in emails sent to customers, making their messages more recognizable in the Apple Mail app. The Branded Mail feature is available for sign-up today, and logos will begin appearing in customers’ inboxes later this year.

: Businesses can now display their name and logo in emails sent to customers, making their messages more recognizable in the Apple Mail app. The Branded Mail feature is available for sign-up today, and logos will begin appearing in customers’ inboxes later this year. Tap to Pay on iPhone : Businesses can now customize their logo when accepting payments via Tap to Pay on iPhone, ensuring customers see the trusted brand’s logo during the transaction.

: Businesses can now customize their logo when accepting payments via Tap to Pay on iPhone, ensuring customers see the trusted brand’s logo during the transaction. Business Caller ID: Launching next year, this feature will allow businesses to display their name, logo, and department on a customer’s inbound call screen. This will help distinguish verified businesses from spam callers, enhancing the customer experience.

How to Register

Businesses can register for Apple Business Connect using their existing Apple Account or by creating a new one. The service is available via the self-service website from any mobile device or computer. Once registered, businesses can begin customizing their brand presence across Apple’s platforms for free. For larger businesses managing multiple locations, integration with listing management agencies like DAC Group, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext is also available.