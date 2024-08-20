Apple Announces New NFC In-App Transaction Capabilities for Developers Starting with iOS 18.1

Apple has announced that starting with the upcoming iOS 18.1 release, developers will be able to offer NFC contactless transactions directly within their own apps using the Secure Element (SE), separate from Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. This new functionality will be made possible through the introduction of NFC and SE APIs, which will enable developers to incorporate in-app contactless transactions for a variety of use cases.

The new capabilities will allow developers to integrate in-store payments, car keys, closed-loop transit systems, corporate badges, student IDs, home keys, hotel keys, merchant loyalty and rewards cards, and event tickets into their apps. Future support for government IDs is also anticipated.

Apple emphasizes that user security and privacy remain top priorities. The new solution has been designed to provide a secure method for NFC contactless transactions within iOS apps. The Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip, is used to securely store sensitive information on the device. The solution also leverages Apple’s proprietary hardware and software technologies, including the Secure Enclave, biometric authentication, and Apple’s servers, to protect users during contactless transactions.

To initiate a contactless transaction within an app utilizing these APIs, users can either open the app directly or set it as their default contactless app in iOS Settings. Transactions can be triggered by double-clicking the side button on the iPhone.

Developers wishing to incorporate this new capability into their apps will need to enter into a commercial agreement with Apple, request the necessary NFC and SE entitlement, and pay the associated fees. This process ensures that only authorized developers who meet specific industry and regulatory requirements, as well as Apple’s ongoing security and privacy standards, can access the relevant APIs.

The NFC and SE APIs will be available to developers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S. in an upcoming developer seed for iOS 18.1, with plans to expand to additional locations in the future. Despite the introduction of these new capabilities, developers and users will still have access to the secure and private experience provided by Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.