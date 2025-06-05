Apple Adds iPad to Self Service Repair Program, Expands Parts Access for Independent Providers

Apple is expanding its Self Service Repair program to include select iPad models starting June 5, 2025. The move allows iPad owners to access repair manuals, genuine Apple parts, Apple Diagnostics, tools, and rental toolkits for supported devices.

The expansion includes the iPad Air (M2 and later), iPad Pro (M4), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad (A16), covering components such as displays, batteries, cameras, and external charging ports. Apple says the new offering enables users to perform out-of-warranty repairs without compromising device safety, security, or privacy.

“With today’s announcement, we’re excited to expand our repair services to more customers, enabling them to further extend the life of their products — all without compromising safety, security, or privacy,” said Brian Naumann, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare.

Self Service Repair, which launched in 2022, now supports 65 Apple products, including the iPhone 16e, MacBook Air, and Mac Studio. Canada is set to become the 34th country where Apple offers the program later this summer.

In addition to the iPad update, Apple also released more details about its Genuine Parts Distributor program. The program allows independent mobile repair businesses without a direct service relationship with Apple to purchase genuine parts through third-party distributors. U.S. distributors include MobileSentrix, while MobileSentrix and Mobileparts.shop operate in Europe. The program currently supports iPhone parts and will begin offering iPad components on June 5.

Apple says its overall repair ecosystem now includes Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Service Providers, Independent Repair Providers, mail-in repair centers, Self Service Repair, and the new Genuine Parts Distributor program.

For more details on the program, visit Apple’s official Genuine Parts Distributor page.