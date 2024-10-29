Apple Launches Apple Intelligence on iPhone, iPad, and Mac with Advanced AI Features

Apple today announced the release of Apple Intelligence, a new AI-powered personal intelligence system, available through a free software update on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The update, which includes iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, introduces advanced features that help users refine their writing, organize notifications, engage with a more natural Siri, and even remove unwanted objects from images with a new Clean Up tool. More features will continue to roll out over the coming months.

“Apple Intelligence introduces a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, delivering brand-new experiences and tools that will transform what our users can accomplish,” says Apple CEO Tim Cook. “Apple Intelligence builds on years of innovation in AI and machine learning to put Apple’s generative models at the core of our devices, giving our users a personal intelligence system that is easy to use — all while protecting their privacy. Apple Intelligence is generative AI in a way that only Apple can deliver, and we’re incredibly excited about its ability to enrich our users’ lives.”

Enhanced Writing Tools Across Devices

Apple Intelligence introduces systemwide Writing Tools that allow users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Features include Rewrite, which enables users to adjust tone with options such as professional, concise, or friendly. Proofread offers grammar and sentence structure suggestions, complete with explanations, and Summarize provides text in paragraph, bullet points, table, or list form.

A More Natural, Conversational Siri

With Apple Intelligence, Siri receives a major upgrade, becoming more natural and conversational. Users can type to Siri at any time on iPhone, iPad, and Mac and switch fluidly between text and voice. Siri now maintains context across multiple requests, answers thousands of questions about Apple product features, and can provide guidance on settings and functions.

Advanced Photo Capabilities

The Photos app now supports natural language search, allowing users to find images and videos by describing the content, like “Maya skateboarding in a tie-dye shirt.” Additionally, the new Clean Up tool allows users to remove unwanted objects from images, enhancing visual quality while preserving authenticity. The Memories feature can now create custom movies based on descriptions, selecting and arranging photos and videos to craft a storyline.

Focused Notifications and Enhanced Mail Management

Apple Intelligence introduces Priority Messages in Mail, helping users focus on the most important emails by highlighting urgent items like same-day invitations or boarding passes. The Summarize feature condenses lengthy threads, while Smart Reply offers quick responses to emails. A new notification summary feature on the Lock Screen highlights key details in long notification threads.

More Features to Come

In December, additional Apple Intelligence features are expected, including enhanced Writing Tools that can transform text into various styles and formats. A new visual intelligence experience will provide object and place recognition with Camera Control, helping users instantly learn about nearby locations or items. Apple Intelligence will also introduce Genmoji and Image Playground, enabling users to create custom emojis and playful images with simple text descriptions.

Privacy-First Approach

Apple Intelligence prioritizes user privacy, using on-device processing for many features. When additional processing power is required, Private Cloud Compute ensures that user data remains secure and inaccessible to Apple, with independent experts regularly inspecting Apple silicon server code to uphold privacy standards. Users can also access ChatGPT features in Apple Intelligence, with built-in privacy protections.

The initial Apple Intelligence features are available now on iPhone, iPad, and Mac as a free update. Language support will expand in December, covering localized English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. Additional language support will follow in April 2025.

Apple Intelligence is available on iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro models, iPads with A17 Pro or M1 and later, and Macs with M1 and later.