apple-introduces-apple-intelligence-with-enhanced-privacy-and-ai-capabilities

Apple recently announced Apple Intelligence at its Worldwide Developers Conference. This new personal intelligence system integrates with iPhone, iPad, and Mac, harnessing generative models and personal context to offer useful and relevant insights.

Deeply embedded into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple Intelligence leverages the power of Apple silicon to enhance language and image understanding, take action across apps, and simplify everyday tasks. With Private Cloud Compute, Apple sets a new standard for AI privacy, balancing on-device processing and server-based models without storing data in the cloud.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stated, “We’re thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation. Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users.”

Apple Intelligence introduces new capabilities for language understanding and creation. Systemwide Writing Tools allow users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text in Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps. Features like Rewrite, Proofread, and Summarize help users enhance their writing, making it more suitable for different audiences and tasks.

The Mail app now includes Priority Messages, which highlight urgent emails. Summaries of emails appear in the inbox, and Smart Reply provides quick response suggestions. Notifications also benefit from Apple Intelligence, with Priority Notifications surfacing important messages and Reduce Interruptions filtering out less urgent alerts.

In the Notes and Phone apps, users can record, transcribe, and summarize audio. During calls, participants are notified when recording starts, and a summary is generated afterward.

Image Playground, powered by Apple Intelligence, allows users to create fun images in Messages, Notes, and other apps. Users can select from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch styles and create images based on personal photos and descriptions.

Genmoji, a new feature, lets users create original emojis by typing descriptions. These can be added to messages or used as stickers.

The Photos app now offers advanced search capabilities using natural language. Users can search for specific moments in videos and remove distracting objects from photos with the new Clean Up tool. Memories uses language and image understanding to create personalized storylines from photos and videos.

Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence, becomes more contextually aware and personal. It can handle tasks across apps and maintain context from one request to the next. Siri’s new design features a glowing light around the screen edge when active.

Apple Intelligence prioritizes privacy by processing data on-device when possible and using Private Cloud Compute for more complex tasks. This ensures that user data is never retained or exposed. Independent experts can verify the privacy of the models running on Apple silicon servers.

Apple is also integrating ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Siri can use ChatGPT for additional expertise, with user permission required before sending any data. ChatGPT’s image tools can be used to generate images in various styles, complementing written content. Privacy protections are in place to obscure IP addresses and prevent data storage.

Apple Intelligence will be available for free in beta as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia this fall in U.S. English. Some features and languages will roll out over the next year. It will be supported on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and devices with M1 chips and later.