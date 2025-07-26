Apple Launches AppleCare One, Simplifying Coverage for Multiple Devices

In a move that could significantly benefit small businesses, Apple has introduced AppleCare One, a comprehensive plan designed to simplify device coverage for multiple Apple products. This new offering aims to deliver not just peace of mind, but also enhanced value for organizations relying on Apple technology.

For just $19.99 a month, small business owners can protect up to three Apple devices within a single plan, with the ability to add more devices for an additional $5.99 per month each. This could be a game-changer for businesses that rely on various Apple gadgets—whether it’s an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch—consolidating multiple maintenance plans into one accessible option.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, emphasized the importance of customer experience, stating, “At Apple, we’re focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences. Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One extends that same reliability and makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on.”

The plan is structured to offer the same extensive benefits that existing AppleCare+ users enjoy. Unlimited repairs for accidental damages—such as drops and spills—24/7 priority support from Apple experts, and battery coverage are all included. Furthermore, AppleCare One now extends theft and loss protection to iPads and Apple Watches, previously only available for iPhones. This added layer of protection could be especially appealing for small businesses that equip employees with various devices, increasing productivity while minimizing financial risk.

Small business owners can also take advantage of AppleCare One’s flexibility regarding device age. It allows for the addition of products that are up to four years old, as long as they are in good condition. This offers a chance for businesses to safeguard older devices that might still be in use, filling a gap that previously limited coverage to newer purchases.

Managing coverage plans can often be a headache for small businesses juggling multiple devices. With AppleCare One’s streamlined plan management, businesses can easily remove traded-in devices from their coverage when upgrading, automatically replacing them with new ones. As a monthly plan, this flexibility allows business owners to adjust coverage based on their operational needs, which is particularly beneficial for those scaling their operations or shifting technology.

However, while there are many advantages, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. For instance, devices must be less than four years old to qualify for coverage under AppleCare One. Though Apple emphasizes the convenience of the plan, business owners will need to ensure eligibility through a diagnostic check or visit to an Apple Store, which may require time and resources that could be spent elsewhere.

In addition, while the cost-saving potential is notable—saving up to $11 monthly by bundling devices—small business owners should assess how many devices they plan to insure. The costs could add up quickly if multiple devices are added or if businesses frequently replace devices.

As businesses increasingly rely on technology for daily operations, AppleCare One provides an opportunity for streamlined coverage that promises simplicity and affordability. With its robust offering and convenience, Apple is positioning itself as a key player in the small business market. Small business owners interested in enrolling can sign up right through their iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or by visiting an Apple Store starting tomorrow.

For more details on the new AppleCare One and to enroll, visit apple.com/applecare.