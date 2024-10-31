Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro with M4 Chip Family and Apple Intelligence

Apple today announced the new MacBook Pro, now powered by the M4 family of chips — including the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. The upgraded models, available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, feature enhanced performance capabilities tailored for professional use, including Thunderbolt 5 ports, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, and an optional nano-texture display. Starting at $1,599, the new MacBook Pro offers options for entrepreneurs, students, developers, and creative professionals.

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, stated, “MacBook Pro is an incredibly powerful tool that millions of people use to do their life’s best work, and today we’re making it even better.” Ternus highlighted the M4 chips, Thunderbolt 5, and the integration of Apple Intelligence, which he says make this MacBook Pro the world’s best pro laptop.

M4 Chip Family: Unmatched Performance and Efficiency

The new M4 family, built on second-generation 3-nanometer technology, offers the fastest CPU core in a personal computer. With a focus on high efficiency, the M4 chips enable users to handle complex workloads with a reported 24-hour battery life. The MacBook Pro models also include memory bandwidth improvements and a Neural Engine optimized for AI and machine learning applications.

Key Specifications:

14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 : Features a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 120GB/s memory bandwidth, making it up to 1.8x faster than previous M1 models.

: Features a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 120GB/s memory bandwidth, making it up to 1.8x faster than previous M1 models. MacBook Pro with M4 Pro : Designed for professionals needing enhanced performance, with a 14-core CPU, up to a 20-core GPU, and Thunderbolt 5 support.

: Designed for professionals needing enhanced performance, with a 14-core CPU, up to a 20-core GPU, and Thunderbolt 5 support. MacBook Pro with M4 Max: Ideal for demanding creative work, featuring a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, and support for up to 128GB of unified memory.

Enhanced Display, Camera, and Connectivity

The MacBook Pro now offers an all-new nano-texture display option to reduce glare, while maintaining 1000 nits of brightness for SDR content. The model also introduces a 12MP Center Stage camera that keeps users centered during video calls, with Desk View capabilities for added functionality. Thunderbolt 5 on the M4 Pro and M4 Max models enables faster data transfer, and all models include HDMI, SDXC, and MagSafe 3 ports, with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Apple Intelligence and macOS Sequoia Integration

The new MacBook Pro includes Apple Intelligence, Apple’s personal intelligence system powered by macOS Sequoia 15.1. This feature integrates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, offering tools such as Writing Tools, a redesigned Siri, and privacy-protected access to ChatGPT. Apple Intelligence enables new workflows, including systemwide writing improvements and personalized generative tools like Image Playground and Genmoji.

Pricing and Availability

The new MacBook Pro models are available for pre-order today and will arrive in stores on November 8, 2024. Pricing for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 starts at $1,599, with education pricing available. Additional technical specifications and configurations are listed at apple.com/mac.