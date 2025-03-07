Apple Introduces New Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips

Apple has unveiled its most powerful Mac to date, introducing the new Mac Studio, powered by the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips. The latest iteration of Apple’s high-performance desktop features Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, up to 512GB of unified memory, and up to 16TB of SSD storage, all within a compact design. The new Mac Studio is now available for pre-order, with official availability beginning March 12.

“The new Mac Studio is the most powerful Mac we’ve ever made,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “A complete game-changer for pros around the world — powering both home and pro studios — Mac Studio sits in a class of its own, offering a staggering amount of performance in a compact, quiet design that fits beautifully on your desk. With this new Mac Studio, we’re delivering even more extreme performance with M4 Max and M3 Ultra, support for half a terabyte of unified memory, up to 16TB of superfast storage, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. Mac Studio truly is the ultimate pro desktop.”

Performance Upgrades with M4 Max and M3 Ultra

The Mac Studio with M4 Max is designed for professionals in video editing, software development, photography, and other creative fields. Apple claims that M4 Max offers “phenomenal single-threaded CPU performance with the world’s fastest CPU core.” The chip features an up to 16-core CPU, an up to 40-core GPU, and a Neural Engine that is over three times faster than the M1 Max.

Apple states that the M4 Max variant of the Mac Studio is “up to 3.5x faster than Mac Studio with M1 Max and up to 6.1x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac.” The device supports up to 128GB of unified memory and boasts a powerful Media Engine for video processing, featuring two ProRes accelerators.

For even more intensive workflows, the Mac Studio with M3 Ultra offers a significant leap in performance. It features an up to 32-core CPU, an up to 80-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine. According to Apple, this version delivers “nearly 2x faster performance than M4 Max in workloads that take advantage of high CPU and GPU core counts.” It also supports up to 512GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of SSD storage.

Thunderbolt 5 and Expanded Connectivity

The Mac Studio now features Thunderbolt 5, which enables transfer speeds of up to 120 Gb/s—three times faster than the previous generation. This enhancement allows for improved external storage performance, expansion chassis connectivity, and support for professional hub solutions. The M3 Ultra-powered Mac Studio can drive up to eight Pro Display XDRs at full 6K resolution.

Other connectivity options include a 10Gb Ethernet port, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot on the front for quick media import, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Designed for AI and Apple Intelligence

The new Mac Studio is built to handle artificial intelligence workloads, capable of running large language models (LLMs) with over 600 billion parameters entirely in memory. Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-powered personal assistant, is integrated into the Mac Studio experience. This feature supports advanced AI-driven tasks such as live transcription, writing assistance, and enhanced Siri functionality.

Apple Intelligence processes many of its features on-device for enhanced privacy, while more complex requests are handled through Private Cloud Compute. Apple states that “users’ data is never stored or shared with Apple; it is used only to fulfill their request.”

Environmental Commitment

Apple emphasized its commitment to sustainability, stating that the new Mac Studio features “over 30 percent recycled content overall, including 100 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets.” The company aims to be carbon neutral across its entire supply chain by 2030.

Pricing and Availability

Mac Studio is available for pre-order starting today on apple.com/store, with in-store availability beginning March 12. The base model starts at $1,999, with an education discount price of $1,799. Configure-to-order options are available for expanded memory and storage capacities.

Customers who purchase Mac Studio directly from Apple can access Personal Setup services for guided assistance with their new device. Additionally, AppleCare+ offers extended service and support, including coverage for accidental damage and battery service.