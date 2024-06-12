apple-unveils-apple-intelligence-with-chatgpt-integration-at-wwdc

Apple has announced a new development at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference: the launch of Apple Intelligence. This AI model, integrated into Apple products like iPhones and MacBooks, marks a significant step for the tech giant. The introduction of Apple Intelligence, which uses ChatGPT technology, marks a notable change.

Apple’s entry into the AI race has been slower compared to competitors like Microsoft and Nvidia. These rivals have advanced rapidly, causing Apple to drop to the third most valuable company in the world.

The partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is central to this new feature. This collaboration will improve Siri’s capabilities and improve text and content generation on Apple devices. Apple Intelligence will integrate AI into various services, from text editing to providing driving directions.

The new AI feature will be available as a pilot program in the autumn. Unlike Microsoft’s Copilot AI, Apple’s AI feature will be free for new Apple devices. Apple has emphasized the security and privacy aspects of Apple Intelligence. Some AI processes will be handled on users’ devices, while more demanding tasks will be processed in the cloud, without storing any data there.

Apple’s move into AI comes at an important time for OpenAI. Microsoft and Google’s AI bots have faced public scrutiny, with notable errors like Google’s AI suggesting using glue on pizza and eating rocks. Apple’s partnership approach, rather than launching an independent product, is unusual for the company, which has faced antitrust lawsuits requiring it to open its app store to rival developers.

The announcement of Apple Intelligence came nearly two hours into the Worldwide Developers Conference. The AI initiative includes updates to Siri and several native Apple apps. Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, mentioned that users would have access to both internal and external AI models, starting with ChatGPT from OpenAI.

Federighi provided examples of how Siri could use ChatGPT. For instance, if a user asks Siri for menu ideas using freshly caught fish, Siri can request permission to share the question with ChatGPT and then provide relevant suggestions. Similarly, users can include photos with their questions for advice on decorating or other visual inquiries.

Users will have the option to disable access to the AI chatbot if they choose. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed his excitement about the partnership on social media, highlighting the anticipated integration of ChatGPT into Apple devices.