apple-unveils-watchos-11-with-vitals-app-and-training-load-measurement

Apple has introduced watchOS 11, bringing new features to Apple Watch users. This update builds on existing sensor technology, algorithms, and a science-based approach to offer users a better understanding of their health and fitness.

With the new Vitals app, users can access important health metrics to make informed daily decisions. Training load measurement provides a new experience for improving fitness and performance. Activity rings are more customizable, and the Smart Stack and Photos face offers more personalization. The Health app on iPhone and iPad now supports pregnant users more effectively. The Translate app and new double tap gesture capabilities improve connectivity and convenience on Apple Watch.

David Clark, Apple’s senior director of watchOS Engineering, stated, “watchOS is the world’s most advanced wearable operating system, supporting Apple Watch users throughout their day to stay healthy, active, and connected. This fall, watchOS 11 makes Apple Watch an even more helpful companion by offering users additional actionable information about their health and fitness, more personalization to fit their unique needs, and new ways to stay connected while on the go.”

The Vitals app in watchOS 11 allows users to measure heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen during sleep. It provides a quick view of these metrics and offers context for better health management. The app notifies users when multiple metrics are out of their typical range and links changes to factors like elevation, alcohol consumption, or illness. This app uses data from the Apple Heart and Movement Study to inform out-of-range classifications and notifications.

watchOS 11 also offers additional support for pregnant users. When a pregnancy is logged in the Health app, the Cycle Tracking app on Apple Watch displays gestational age and allows symptom logging. Pregnant users receive reminders to take mental health assessments and alerts for potential fall risks during the third trimester. These features aim to reflect changes in physical and mental health during pregnancy.

Training load is another new feature in watchOS 11, providing understanding into how workouts impact the body over time. This feature compares workout intensity and duration over the last seven days with the last 28 days. Users can rate their workout effort on a scale from 1 to 10, with an algorithm estimating effort for cardio-based workouts. This helps users adjust their training for optimal results. Training load data can be viewed in the Activity app on Apple Watch and the Fitness app on iPhone.

Activity rings are now more customizable in watchOS 11. Users can pause their rings without affecting award streaks and customize goals by day of the week. The Fitness app on iPhone offers new metrics for workouts and allows customization of the Summary tab. Apple Fitness+ has also been redesigned with personalized spaces and new awards.

The Smart Stack in watchOS 11 has new widgets and improved intelligence for easier access to important information. Widgets can be suggested based on time, date, location, and daily routines. The Photos watch face uses machine learning to recommend the best photo options and offers new customization features.

Check In is now available on Apple Watch, allowing users to share their location during workouts. The Translate app provides translation for 20 languages directly on the wrist, with suggested widgets for traveling. The double tap gesture can now be used to scroll through any app on Apple Watch.

Other updates in watchOS 11 include new workout types, custom workouts for pool swims, and Apple Maps hikes for U.S. national parks. Summarized notifications from iPhone will be forwarded to Apple Watch, and ticketing information in Apple Wallet is improved. Tap to Cash allows users to send and receive Apple Cash with nearby devices.

The developer beta of watchOS 11 is available to Apple Developer Program members, with a public beta coming next month. The final version will be released this fall as a free update for Apple Watch Series 6 or later, paired with iPhone Xs or later running iOS 18.