Apple Introduces Thinner, More Advanced Apple Watch Series 10

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10, boasting its thinnest design yet, with the biggest and most advanced display ever on an Apple Watch.

With new features such as sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and water depth and temperature sensing, the Apple Watch Series 10 enhances its health and fitness capabilities while maintaining its reputation as the world’s bestselling watch.

Apple Watch Series 10 is available in aluminum and titanium, in a variety of finishes and colors. Pre-orders are available today, with the official release set for September 20.

New Features and Design Enhancements

Thinner, Lighter Design: The Apple Watch Series 10 is nearly 10% thinner than previous models and features a new metal back that integrates the antenna into the housing. The aluminum case is up to 10% lighter than the Series 9, and the titanium case is nearly 20% lighter than the stainless steel Series 9, making it more comfortable to wear.

Advanced Display: The largest display ever on an Apple Watch offers 30% more active screen area compared to earlier models like the Series 4, improving readability and usability. The Series 10 also debuts a wide-angle OLED display, which is 40% brighter from an angle than Series 9, and features faster refresh rates for improved responsiveness.

The largest display ever on an Apple Watch offers 30% more active screen area compared to earlier models like the Series 4, improving readability and usability. The Series 10 also debuts a wide-angle OLED display, which is 40% brighter from an angle than Series 9, and features faster refresh rates for improved responsiveness. Faster Charging: Series 10 introduces the fastest charging yet on an Apple Watch, allowing for 15 minutes of charging to provide up to 8 hours of use or 8 minutes of charging for a full night of sleep tracking.

Health and Fitness Features

Sleep Apnea Notifications: Apple Watch Series 10 introduces sleep apnea detection using wrist movements to track breathing disturbances. Users can view their Breathing Disturbances in the Health app and receive notifications if signs of sleep apnea are detected.

Water Depth and Temperature Sensing: The new depth gauge can measure water depth up to 6 meters, and a water temperature sensor provides readings during water activities, making it ideal for swimming and snorkeling. The new Tides app provides detailed tidal information for coastlines and surf spots worldwide.

Pricing and Availability