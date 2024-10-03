Are Business Cards Still Worth It?

Business cards are handed out daily, all over the world. What were your thoughts last time receiving one? Grateful or annoyed? In a digital age, some professionals see business cards as an unnecessary tool, but what do people on the ground really think?

We asked this question to thought leaders from different sectors, asking for their perspectives. Below, you’ll find they range from necessary to superfluous, depending on where you are.

“Business leaders, are business cards still worth having? Please share your reason for or against having business cards.”

1. Support Brand Recall

“Since business cards can support your brand, they are still valuable. Custom-designed business cards showcase the colors, messaging, and logo of your company. This makes your brand and its values easier for consumers to recall. Your company stands out because of the distinctive look and feel of your brand, which is visible to everyone you give your business card to. It functions as a little reminder of your identity and purpose. This helps to keep your business front and center when you meet new people or prospective clients. Even though we use digital tools all the time, having a business card might help people remember you and your brand more effectively.” ~ Ashwin Ramesh, Synup

2. Cater to All Clients

“I work in an industry with old-school roots, where business cards are still highly relevant. Interacting with elderly people is common in my field, and they grew up in an era where physical business cards were the norm. Therefore, it makes sense for me to use them to communicate my services. While we have modern, digitized ways to connect with clients, adding business cards to the mix is a low-cost way to ensure we’re catering to all types of clients. Business cards are a minimal cost with minimal risk.” ~ James Bowdler, PrimeCarers

3. Digital Solutions Replace Traditional

“As a Texas Family Lawyer managing multiple office locations, we’ve found that traditional business cards hold little or no value for us. We end up with boxes of unused cards and constantly need to update them with new team members, contact information, etc. We’ve gone completely to a digital business card/contact-sharing solution and have never looked back. Adding employees or updating titles or contact info is as simple as logging into the application, updating the information, and hitting ‘save.’

“Each employee has a digital card, email signature, and QR code. Nothing is required on their part to start sharing the updated information. It’s much easier than the traditional paper business card!” ~ Duane Coker, Coker, Robb, and Cannon, Family Lawyers

4. Reinforce Connections with Quality

“Business cards are still worth having, but the key is using them strategically and focusing on quality over quantity. As the owner of a commercial real estate brokerage, I rely heavily on in-person networking and meetings. A personalized, high-quality business card serves as a tangible reminder of our conversation and expertise. Clients are more likely to remember a face-to-face interaction reinforced with something physical they can keep. I keep my quantity of cards small, as I only give one out if I feel a genuine connection or the prospect of future business.

“Over the 30 years I’ve been in this industry, I’ve found that a stack of generically designed cards given out en masse rarely translates to new opportunities. For small business owners and solopreneurs, choose an aesthetic and card stock that reflects your brand and focus on building real connections.” ~ Joe Stance, Stance Commercial Real Estate

5. Provide a Digital Handshake

“Are business cards still worth it? In my book, absolutely—but with a twist. I’ve been using mine as a sort of “digital handshake” starter pack.

“Instead of just passing out a regular old card, I’ve got a QR code on mine. Scan it, and boom—you’re on a personalized landing page. We’re talking my contact info, sure, but also my latest blog posts, a quick video hello, and even a link to book a coffee chat if we really hit it off.

“I’ve got to tell you, this approach has been pretty sweet. For one, it turns a pretty boring exchange into something kind of fun—people dig the novelty. Plus, it gives me some sneaky insights into who’s actually interested after we part ways. I can see who scanned the code, what caught their eye on the page, and tailor my follow-up based on that.

“In my world, business cards aren’t heading for the grave—they’re just getting a cool makeover. By using them to bridge the gap between old-school and digital networking, we’re not just swapping details, we’re kick-starting real connections. It’s all about making that first impression stick in a world where everyone’s fighting for attention, you know?” ~ Scott Cohen, InboxArmy

6. Indicate Timeless Professionalism

“I think business cards are still worth having. For one, every time you give someone your card, it’s like delivering a second, never-expiring ‘first impression.’ So many people don’t even think of it, but business cards are a subtle indicator of professionalism. For decades, they’ve been de rigueur for white- and blue-collar workers alike, and offering up one says ‘I’m here, or on my way to your office, and I want your work.’

“Besides, unlike an online ad, which might run for a few days and then disappear, business cards have no expiration date. You pay for an ad to run online; it might be up for a day or maybe a few weeks, and then poof—it’s gone. But a business card? That can be stuck in someone’s wallet or stuck to a refrigerator for years.” ~ Adam Klein, New Ventures West

7. Rarely Create Valuable Opportunities

“Business cards are the equivalent of junk mail. They’re nice to exchange at conferences and events, but most of the time, people are just being polite or feel pressured to offer them up at the moment. Rarely do they ever lead to a highly relevant and valuable business opportunity.” ~ Chelsey Moter, BLKBOOK

8. Find Lasting Impressions

“Yes, business cards are still worth having, especially in face-to-face networking situations. One reason to keep them around is that they leave a lasting impression. After a great conversation at a conference or meeting, handing someone a well-designed card can serve as a physical reminder of who you are and what you do. Plus, they make it easy for people to contact you later, and they feel more personal than just telling someone to find you on LinkedIn. It’s an old-school tool that still works in a digital world.” ~ Hyacinth Tucker, The Laundry Basket LLC

9. Essential for Worldly Etiquette

“Funny, I’ve published several posts on this topic. Google my name, and you’ll probably find them.

“I continue to feel the same: YES, business cards are worth having. Many thought that business cards would finally disappear in the post-COVID normal, now that video meetings and online business activity were globally mainstreamed. Wrong. Especially here in Japan.

“In Japan, as much as ever, a business interaction starts with a two-handed business card exchange, using the proper phrases and protocol. It’s like ringing the school bell or firing the starting gun—commence business activity. Examine the card, comment on your counterpart’s name, title, or company, and ease into other matters. You’ve already gotten a little bit closer through that traditional exchange. You can then use apps to manage the cards and your connections with the people they represent.

“For me, having cards on hand is part of always being ready for business. Just like looking sharp and trustworthy, knowing my benefits, and being ready to hit play on my elevator pitch. I’ll take cards with me to other countries as well. What’s better? (1) Hand over a smart, tactile representation of yourself and your company as you look the other person in the eye, or (2) Stick your phone in front of your face. You can have real life or two people buried in their phones, again. I’ll take real life, and people will remember me when they see my card.” ~ Adam Goulston, MacroLingo

10. Foster Trust in Specific Fields

“In the legal field, business cards still serve a big purpose. Trust and personal connection are essential, and a business card provides a professional reminder of who we are and what we offer. While technology has shifted a lot of communication online, a well-designed business card can make a lasting impression after face-to-face meetings, networking events, or conferences, especially with clients or referral sources who appreciate that personal touch.

“Exchanging business cards adds a personal touch that digital contacts often lack. It’s a simple and effective tool for maintaining connections and ensuring that clients or referral sources can easily reach us when they need legal assistance. At larger events, where people meet dozens of contacts, a card can help solidify that initial interaction and build long-term professional relationships.” ~ Chris Walsh, Walsh Law