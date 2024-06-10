asana-unveils-ai-teammates-to-streamline-workflows-and-boost-teamwork

Asana has announced the launch of Asana AI teammates, adaptable AI collaborators designed to improve teamwork and streamline complex workflows. Built on Asana’s proprietary data model, The Work Graph®, AI teammates can advise on priorities, power workflows, triage risks, action projects, and reallocate work to help teams achieve their goals faster. This new feature, currently in beta, offers infinite customization, allowing teams to tailor workflows to their specific needs while maintaining full transparency and control over AI support.

Asana AI teammates leverage The Work Graph® data model, providing the necessary structure, visibility, and context for effective AI collaboration. Unlike other AI solutions, which often rely on vast amounts of unreliable data, Asana AI teammates can take action with relevant context and clear rules of engagement. This enables them to work seamlessly with human team members, ensuring that AI-driven actions are both accurate and meaningful.

The AI teammates can surface insights around potential risks to achieving goals, take on tasks at scale, triage requests, and assign work. They also adapt to individual workflows by identifying areas for improvement and sharing relevant resources. Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Asana, emphasized the importance of combining human and AI efforts to drive productivity and innovation. He stated, “We’re able to do this better than anyone else because we built Asana on the Work Graph, which provides the necessary structure to link work and workflows to organizational goals. This is what makes AI teammates highly effective coworkers.”

AI teammates offer limitless customization, enabling tailored workflows for various roles, processes, and industries. They can be used in a “multi-player” state, allowing multiple people to collaborate with AI in real-time on the same tasks. Current use cases include creative production, where AI teammates triage incoming requests, assign work, assist with client research, and improve reporting quality. In marketing, AI teammates help execute projects faster by crafting on-brand content, translating using internal brand terms and enforcing naming conventions.

Asana is also introducing a new AI chat interface this month, providing intelligent conversational assistance to help users get work done. This interface allows users to ask questions like, “What blockers are putting this goal at risk?” or “Who at my company knows about this topic?” and receive actionable plans and work assignments with human oversight.

Alex Hood, Chief Product Officer at Asana, highlighted the productivity gains from using AI, noting that 89% of workers who use AI daily experience increased productivity. Customers like Palo Alto Networks and Anthropic see AI as an integral part of their future workforce, boosting productivity and driving innovation.

Since launching generative AI solutions a year ago, Asana has continued to advance its AI capabilities, leveraging models from leading AI labs like Anthropic and OpenAI. Asana AI teammates are currently in beta with select enterprise customers. For more information and to join the waitlist, visit Asana’s Work Innovation Summit San Francisco or asana.com/ai.