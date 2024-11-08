BambooHR Launches Ask BambooHR, an AI-Powered Tool for Instant Employee Answers

BambooHR, a leading cloud-based human resources platform, announced the launch of Ask BambooHR, an AI-powered chat interface designed to provide instant answers to employee questions.

This new feature, introduced during BambooHR Customer Day, allows HR professionals to save time by reducing repetitive inquiries, enabling HR teams to focus on strategic tasks that drive organizational growth.

Ask BambooHR helps employees access HR information quickly and easily within the BambooHR platform, answering questions related to PTO, benefits, organizational contacts, company policies, and more.

“Before we started using Ask BambooHR, employees asked me so many of the same questions. It was taking a lot of time for all of us,” Melissa Elsner, HR Director at Childcare Worldwide, said. “Now, [Ask BambooHR] is great for everybody; it’s really easy to use and it quickly lets me and my staff get the answers we need. It frees me up to focus on more important, strategic HR work.”

Alan Whitaker, Head of AI at BambooHR, emphasized the importance of Ask BambooHR in streamlining HR operations.

“Our AI engine provides instant, accurate answers directly from and including the source, creating enormous relief and time savings for HR pros,” said Whitaker. “We’re committed to responsibly using AI to help set people free to do great work while making customer data security our highest priority.”

Key Features of Ask BambooHR

24/7 Instant Answers : Employees can access accurate HR information at any time, reducing frustration and saving time.

: Employees can access accurate HR information at any time, reducing frustration and saving time. Enhanced HR Efficiency : By automating responses to routine inquiries, HR teams can allocate more time to culture-building and talent development.

: By automating responses to routine inquiries, HR teams can allocate more time to culture-building and talent development. Documented Responses with Citations: Employees receive answers with source citations, allowing them to verify information quickly and confidently.

Additional Announcements from Customer Day

In addition to Ask BambooHR, BambooHR introduced several new platform enhancements:

User Interface Update : A redesigned interface to improve ease of use.

: A redesigned interface to improve ease of use. Compensation Benchmarking : New tools for comparing employee pay with industry standards.

: New tools for comparing employee pay with industry standards. eNPS and Demographic Benchmarking : Metrics for tracking organizational improvement in areas such as employee engagement, age, gender, and turnover.

: Metrics for tracking organizational improvement in areas such as employee engagement, age, gender, and turnover. Custom Report Builder : Allows for personalized data fields.

: Allows for personalized data fields. Enhanced Payroll Features : Includes project-based pay rates, shift differentials, and salary proration.

: Includes project-based pay rates, shift differentials, and salary proration. Advanced Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Features : Includes disqualifying questions and a job pipeline for tracking interview stages.

: Includes disqualifying questions and a job pipeline for tracking interview stages. Performance Documentation : Tools for tracking 1:1 check-ins between managers and employees.

: Tools for tracking 1:1 check-ins between managers and employees. Time Tracking Tools: New options for employees to clock in and out, including a physical time clock and iPad app.

Ask BambooHR is now available for all BambooHR customers on Core and Pro Plans.