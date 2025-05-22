ASUS and AMD Launch AI-Powered Expert P Series PCs for Business at Computex 2025

ASUS and AMD jointly introduced the new ASUS Expert P Series commercial PC lineup at the AMD Press Conference during Computex 2025, unveiling a full portfolio of AI-powered desktop, all-in-one, laptop, and mini PC devices designed specifically for small and mid-sized businesses.

The lineup includes the ExpertBook P3 laptop series, ExpertCenter P700 and P600 desktops and all-in-ones, and the ExpertCenter PN54 Mini PC—all powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors and equipped with Copilot+ capabilities to meet the increasing demands of modern workplaces and AI-driven tasks.

“Our partnership with ASUS has been a tremendous success — initially in the consumer and gaming sectors — and we’re excited to build on that momentum as we expand into the commercial space,” said Jack Huynh, SVP and GM of AMD’s Computing and Graphics Group. “This powerful new solution is designed to meet the growing demands of AI workloads, offering businesses unparalleled speed, efficiency, and scalability for AI-driven applications and innovation worldwide.”

The ExpertBook P3 Series—available in 14-inch (PM3406) and 16-inch (PM3606) variants—features up to AMD Ryzen AI PRO 7 processors with 66 total system TOPS of AI performance and a 45W TDP. With a 70Wh battery, ExpertCool thermal technology, and a full metal chassis, the P3 is designed for professionals needing mobility and computing power. The devices also provide a wide array of I/O ports and long-term support, including 18 months of software stability, 24 months of availability, and a rigorous platform validation process.

In desktop form, the ExpertCenter P700 Series makes its debut as ASUS’ first Copilot+ tower PC, available in mini tower (PM700MK) and small form factor (PM700SK) designs. With up to 50 TOPS of AI computing via dedicated NPU, a tool-free chassis, and MIL-STD-810H durability, the P700 is engineered for high performance in business environments.

The ExpertCenter P600 Series represents ASUS’ first all-in-one Copilot+ PC, with 24-inch (PM640) and 27-inch (PM670) options. These AIOs deliver up to 50 TOPS of AI power for real-time content creation, feature a wide-view FHD touchscreen, retractable camera, and come with business-grade durability and Microsoft Copilot integration.

Rounding out the series is the ExpertCenter PN54 Mini PC, a compact yet powerful device that brings Copilot+ performance to space-constrained workspaces like retail setups and kiosks. Despite its size, the PN54 supports intelligent multitasking and accelerated workflows, extending AI capabilities to more flexible environments.

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with AMD as we usher in a new era of AI-powered computing,” said S.Y. Hsu, ASUS Co-CEO. “With the addition of the new Expert series… we aim to deliver next-gen AI experiences that empower users everywhere.”

Each device in the Expert P Series includes ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an on-device assistant offering AI-powered translation, meeting summaries, and transcription, with all data processed locally for enhanced privacy. Security is bolstered with ExpertGuardian, a business-grade protection suite covering hardware, firmware, and software. Systems meet NIST SP 800-155 compliance, include TPM 2.0, and receive five years of BIOS and driver update support.

ASUS also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting businesses with flexible service options and efficient IT management, offering comprehensive support for deployment, maintenance, and scaling.

While the spotlight was on the Expert Series for business, ASUS also unveiled new consumer and gaming products at the Computex exhibition, including the ROG GM700, a flagship desktop featuring AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D processors and Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics, built for peak gaming performance.