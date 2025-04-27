ASUS Launches Chromebook CX14/CX15 Series with Stylish, Sustainable Design

ASUS has announced the release of its new ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series, introducing powerful and budget-friendly 14-inch and 15-inch laptops that emphasize style, sustainability, and enhanced performance options. Available beginning April 18, 2025, the new Chromebook series offers configurations with Chromebook Plus options, providing users with access to Google AI features and a 12-month Google One AI Premium plan at no additional cost.

Stylish and Eco-Conscious Design

The CX14 and CX15 Chromebooks come in a selection of seven vibrant colors and three surface finishes, utilizing 30% post-consumer recycled plastic materials in their construction. ASUS highlights its commitment to eco-friendly practices, noting that the series carries EPEAT Climate+ certification and FSC™ Mix sustainable packaging. The finishes, including Crystallice, Washi, and Paint, are enhanced with diamond and stone powders, offering 2.5 times greater abrasion resistance compared to traditional coatings.

Effortless Daily Use

Weighing as little as 1.39kg, the CX14/CX15 models are designed for portability and daily efficiency. The series features expansive FHD wide-viewing-angle displays with up to an 87% screen-to-body ratio and includes a 180° lay-flat hinge for versatile use. Select models offer touchscreen capability.

The newly positioned I/O ports, including an HDMI® port, are located ergonomically at the upper left side of the chassis to improve space for mouse movement. The CX15 model also includes a numeric keypad for quick data entry.

Durability and Easy Maintenance

The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series is designed for easy servicing. The bottom cover is secured with just four captive screws, and a new screwless battery latching system enables quick battery replacements without the need for tools. Both models are tested to meet or exceed US MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards, ensuring long-term reliability.

Chromebook Plus Options for Enhanced AI Features

Select models of the CX14/CX15 series offer Chromebook Plus configurations, which integrate built-in Google AI features. These include a one-year complimentary subscription to the Google One AI Premium plan, providing 2TB of cloud storage and access to Gemini Advanced AI tools across Google services like Gmail and Docs.

Users of Chromebook Plus models can create custom wallpapers and video call backgrounds, optimize video calls with AI-powered clarity and noise reduction, and access writing assistance for various content creation needs.

Specifications Overview

The CX14 series offers models powered by Intel® Celeron® processors or Intel® Core™ 3 N355 processors, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and storage options ranging from 32GB to 256GB eMMC. Display options include FHD TN or VIPS panels with optional touch support. Wireless connectivity features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth® 5.2 or 5.4.

The CX15 series follows similar specifications with a larger 15.6-inch FHD display, a full-size keyboard, and optional NumberPad support. Both series incorporate the Titan C security chip, ensuring enhanced security features.