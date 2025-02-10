ASUS Unveils Cobble SSD Enclosure with High-Speed USB-C and Rugged Design

ASUS has introduced the Cobble SSD enclosure, a high-speed, durable external storage solution designed for gamers, professionals, and content creators. Featuring a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×1 interface with transfer speeds up to 10Gbps, support for M.2 NVMe PCIe and SATA SSDs, and an IP55-rated water- and dust-resistant chassis, ASUS Cobble delivers both performance and protection.

The 2024 Good Design award-winning ASUS Cobble SSD enclosure incorporates a cobblestone-inspired design, available in black or gray, with scratch-resistant speckle-painted surfaces. Its metallic chassis and heat-resistant coating offer stability in demanding conditions, while its compact size ensures portability.

Designed for rugged environments, ASUS Cobble features IP55-rated protection against dust and water exposure, safeguarding data from spills, dirt, and debris. Its aluminum-alloy construction and built-in thermal pad enhance heat dissipation, preventing SSD overheating and extending lifespan.

With a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×1 interface, ASUS Cobble achieves transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps for PCIe SSDs and 6Gbps for SATA SSDs, allowing for rapid data access and storage. The tool-free Q-Latch and screwless-lock cover enable easy SSD installation without extra tools.

ASUS Cobble is fully compatible with Windows 11, macOS, mobile devices, and gaming consoles, including ROG Ally, PlayStation 5, and Xbox, making it a versatile option for users managing large files or gaming libraries.

Technical Specifications

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0) SSD Compatibility: M.2 NVMe PCIe & SATA SSDs (22×42, 22×60, 22x80mm)

ASUS Cobble SSD Enclosure is now available for purchase. For more details, visit ASUS official website.