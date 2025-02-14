ASUS Unveils ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD, a Dual-Screen Portable Monitor for Versatile Workspaces

ASUS has announced the availability of the ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD, a portable monitor featuring dual 14-inch OLED screens, offering users expanded screen real estate in a compact design. With 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, the device provides an onscreen area equivalent to a 20-inch monitor. The OLED panels deliver vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional clarity, ensuring an optimal visual experience.

Compact, Innovative Design

The ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD weighs 1.07 kg and folds into a 14-inch form factor, making it highly portable. When unfolded, its dual-screen design supports various display modes, including Split, Extended, Independent, and Mirror modes, catering to different productivity needs. The 360° hinge and integrated fold-out kickstand allow for flexible workstation setups, including Tent mode, which enables back-to-back presentations.

Exceptional Visual Performance

The OLED panels provide 100% DCI-P3 gamut and Delta E <2 color accuracy, ensuring cinema-grade visuals suitable for both professional and entertainment use. With HDR technology and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, the monitor delivers high perceptual brightness and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, enhancing clarity and detail even in dark environments.

Advanced Multitasking and Customization

The ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD introduces multiple display modes tailored to varied workflow requirements:

Extend Mode: Enables seamless multitasking across both screens.

Split Mode: Displays content in a continuous waterfall layout, ideal for coding or document review.

Independent Mode: Assigns each screen to different sources, allowing multitasking across multiple devices.

Mirror Mode: Duplicates content across both screens for effortless sharing.

Additionally, ASUS DisplayWidget Center software enables auto rotation, as well as quick adjustments to brightness, contrast, and color temperature for a personalized viewing experience.

Seamless Connectivity

The MQ149CD simplifies connectivity with a single USB-C connection, allowing for both power and video signal transmission. It includes two USB-C ports and a Mini HDMI port, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices.

Ergonomic and Eco-Friendly Features

Designed for adaptable workspaces, the monitor features a built-in ¼-inch screw thread socket, allowing for tripod mounting and adjustable viewing angles. The device is ENERGY STAR®-certified, supporting sustainable practices with FSC Mix-certified packaging that minimizes shipping volume for improved efficiency.

Availability

The ASUS ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD is now available for purchase. With its portable dual-screen design, high-quality OLED visuals, and advanced connectivity, ASUS aims to provide a versatile, productivity-enhancing display solution for professionals and mobile users alike.