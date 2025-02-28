ASUS Unveils AI-Powered ExpertBook B5 with Enhanced Security and Customization

ASUS has introduced the ExpertBook B5 (B5405/B5605), a lightweight business laptop powered by AI-enhanced Intel Core Ultra processors, enterprise-grade security, and customizable configurations designed for professional use. The AI-powered business laptop features ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an on-device AI assistant, and ASUS ExpertGuardian, a security suite providing multi-factor authentication and firmware protection.

AI-Powered Performance and Productivity

The ExpertBook B5 integrates AI-driven computing, offering up to 99 total-platform TOPS for enhanced multitasking. ASUS’s AI ExpertMeet provides real-time transcription, noise cancellation, and live-translated captions, ensuring seamless collaboration. The laptop’s Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel Arc graphics enable faster content creation and business analytics.

Durable, High-Performance Design

Encased in a lightweight 1.36kg aluminum frame, the ExpertBook B5 features a 2.5K 144Hz display for crisp visuals. The ASUS ExpertCool thermal solution enhances cooling performance by 26%, maintaining efficiency during extended usage. Built to MIL-STD-810H standards, the device ensures durability in extreme conditions.

Enterprise-Grade Security with ASUS ExpertGuardian

To safeguard sensitive data, ASUS ExpertGuardian offers multi-layered protection, including Windows 11 Secured-core PC technology, TPM 2.0 encryption, biometric authentication, and USB access locks. The laptop supports certificate-based authentication and self-recovering BIOS protection, providing long-term security updates.

Customizable Configurations for IT Management

The ExpertBook B5 supports pre-configured BIOS settings, asset labeling, and software imaging for streamlined IT deployments. Its modular design allows for easy maintenance, with a tool-free battery latch reducing downtime.

Driving Sustainability with a Digital Product Passport

ASUS is introducing a Digital Product Passport (DPP) to enhance lifecycle tracking and sustainability compliance. The QR code-based tracking system provides businesses with real-time data on material sourcing, manufacturing, and recycling, supporting eco-conscious product design.

Availability

The ExpertBook B5 (B5405/B5605) is now available for enterprise customers. ASUS continues to innovate in AI-driven business computing, delivering high-performance, secure, and sustainable solutions for modern professionals.