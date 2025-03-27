ASUS Launches Compact and Powerful NUC 15 Pro+ Mini PC

ASUS has officially introduced the NUC 15 Pro+, a high-performance mini PC designed to deliver advanced computing capabilities in a sleek, compact form factor. Announced on March 19, 2025, the NUC 15 Pro+ integrates the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and offers up to 99 TOPS for AI-enhanced power, alongside support for quad 4K displays, cutting-edge connectivity, and a durable, upgrade-friendly chassis.

Performance Boost with AI-Enhanced Power

The NUC 15 Pro+ features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) paired with Intel Arc Graphics, delivering an 18% performance increase over previous-generation NUC models. With up to 99 TOPS of AI performance, the device is engineered to handle intensive workloads, making it suitable for professionals, creators, and multitaskers seeking both speed and energy efficiency.

Quiet Operation with Advanced Cooling

Designed for whisper-quiet computing, the NUC 15 Pro+ incorporates a new thermal design optimized for improved airflow. ASUS reports that the advanced silent-cooling system reduces noise by 1.2 times compared to earlier models, maintaining peak performance even under heavy processing loads.

Next-Generation Connectivity

Equipped with Intel WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, the NUC 15 Pro+ offers high-speed wireless connections. WiFi 7 supports data rates up to 46Gbps and can simultaneously handle up to 16 streaming devices. The device also includes proximity sensing to detect user presence, intelligently locking or waking the system to conserve energy. Bluetooth 5.4 offers data speeds up to 2Mbps and connectivity over distances up to 240 meters.

Immersive Visual Experience

The mini PC supports up to four 4K displays via two HDMI 2.1 ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, delivering sharp, vivid visuals ideal for both multitasking and entertainment. A new sync-off feature helps reduce energy consumption by powering down connected monitors when the system is idle.

Tool-Free Upgradability

ASUS designed the NUC 15 Pro+ with a sleek 0.7-liter aluminum chassis that combines aesthetics with practicality. A spring-loaded hinge lever allows users and IT personnel to access the internals for tool-free upgrades, making it simple to replace or expand RAM and storage.

Durable and Sustainable Design

Built to meet US MIL-STD-810H certification, the NUC 15 Pro+ is tested for reliability in harsh environments and around-the-clock operation. This rugged design minimizes downtime and supports long-term use with reduced maintenance needs.

Detailed Specifications

The NUC 15 Pro+ is available in both pre-configured Mini-PC and customizable Kit versions. Supported operating systems include Windows 11 64-bit, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and RedHat Enterprise Linux. CPU options range from Intel Core Ultra 5 to Ultra 9, with memory configurations supporting up to 96GB DDR5-6400.

For storage, users can choose between M.2 2280 and 2242 PCIe Gen4x4 SSDs, with support ranging from 128GB to 2TB. Connectivity features include Intel WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2.5G Ethernet, USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as HDMI CEC support. The device operates at temperatures between 0–35°C and stores safely between -40–60°C.

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro+ is available now, offering a powerful, compact solution for users who demand performance, efficiency, and flexibility in a mini PC format.