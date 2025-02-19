ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils 2025 ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the launch of the 2025 ROG Flow Z13, a compact yet powerful 2-in-1 gaming tablet now available for pre-order. The device features AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Processor with Radeon 8060S Graphics, a high-refresh ROG Nebula Display, and upgraded cooling and memory systems designed for high-performance gaming and multitasking.

Equipped with 16 Zen 5 CPU cores and 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU compute units, the ROG Flow Z13 is built to handle demanding games and multitasking workloads while maintaining power efficiency. The unified memory structure allows the CPU and GPU to dynamically share RAM, providing up to 128GB of LPDDR5X 8000MHz RAM and enabling up to 96GB of VRAM allocation for intensive gaming and AI tasks.

The Flow Z13’s cooling system has been redesigned with a stainless steel and copper vapor chamber, covering 54% more of the mainboard than previous models. Dual 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and ultra-thin 0.1mm heatsink fins help maintain airflow efficiency. The tablet’s standing design naturally enhances heat dissipation, keeping internal temperatures low during extended gaming sessions.

The 13-inch ROG Nebula Display boasts a 2.5K resolution with a 180Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid motion and crisp visuals. The touchscreen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and offers 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 500 nits peak brightness, making it an ideal display for gaming and content creation.

Expanded Connectivity and Features

Despite its compact size, the Flow Z13 offers extensive connectivity options, including:

Dual USB-C ports with USB4 and DisplayPort 1.4 support

Dedicated HDMI 2.1 port for external displays

USB Type-A port and microSD card reader

Audio combo jack for seamless headset integration

The tablet also introduces a new Command Center button for quick access to system functions, an enlarged touchpad and keycaps, and a 70Wh battery, providing extended power efficiency when paired with AMD’s Ryzen AI processors.

The 2025 ROG Flow Z13 is now available for pre-order via the ASUS e-shop and select retailers, including Amazon, B&H Photo Video, and Newegg. Best Buy will offer the device at launch but is not currently accepting pre-orders.