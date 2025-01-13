ASUS Launches Vivobook Pro 15 with AI-Enabled Intel Core Ultra Processors and Advanced Features

ASUS has unveiled the latest version of its Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506CU), a high-performance 15.6-inch OLED laptop designed for creators and gamers. Equipped with next-generation Intel Core Ultra 9 processors (Series 2) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, the device combines cutting-edge technology with advanced user-friendly features.

The Vivobook Pro 15 incorporates Intel’s latest AI-enabled processors with built-in Neural Processing Units (NPU), enabling efficient AI acceleration for modern applications, even offline. The workstation-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU adds capabilities like ray tracing, AI image generation, and hardware acceleration, making it a versatile tool for creative professionals and gamers alike.

Key hardware specifications include:

Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) with up to 13 TOPS NPU.

with up to 13 TOPS NPU. 24GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for seamless multitasking and ample storage.

and a for seamless multitasking and ample storage. MUX switch technology for optimized performance during gaming or intensive tasks and improved battery efficiency in hybrid mode.

The laptop features ASUS IceCool Pro thermal technology with triple vents, dual fans, and five copper heat pipes, ensuring stable performance at a combined 125W thermal design power (TDP). The dual fans operate quietly with a specialized design to minimize vibrations.

The Vivobook Pro 15 boasts a 15-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time, delivering vivid and smooth visuals. Certified by Dolby Vision and Pantone, the display ensures accurate color rendering with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It also supports HDR content with DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for ultra-realistic imagery.

Eye comfort is prioritized with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emissions, making it suitable for prolonged use.

ASUS has packed the Vivobook Pro 15 with features designed to elevate productivity and convenience:

ASUS DialPad : A virtual rotary control integrated into the touchpad for precise adjustments in creative apps.

: A virtual rotary control integrated into the touchpad for precise adjustments in creative apps. Copilot Key : A dedicated button for instant access to Windows 11’s AI-powered tools, streamlining workflows.

: A dedicated button for instant access to Windows 11’s AI-powered tools, streamlining workflows. ASUS AI 5MP IR Camera System : Enables adaptive dimming, lock features, and password-free login via Windows Hello.

: Enables adaptive dimming, lock features, and password-free login via Windows Hello. AI Noise-Cancelation Technology: Ensures clear audio for video conferencing, even in noisy environments.

The laptop also includes a full suite of I/O ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and an SD card reader, enabling high-speed connectivity and easy file transfers.

The Vivobook Pro 15 offers a range of configurations:

Display : 3K OLED, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certified.

: 3K OLED, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certified. RAM and Storage : Up to 24GB LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

: Up to 24GB LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Battery: 75Wh battery with fast-charge support (50% in 30 minutes).

Weighing just 1.8 kg and measuring 19.95mm thick, the Vivobook Pro 15 balances power and portability, making it an ideal choice for professionals and gamers alike.