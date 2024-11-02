ASUS Unveils ZenScreen Smart Monitor MS27UC with Google TV for Seamless Work and Entertainment

ASUS recently introduced the ZenScreen Smart MS27UC, its first Google TV smart monitor, bringing a blend of high-quality display and smart entertainment features to users.

Designed for both productivity and leisure, the 27-inch 4K UHD monitor features a 178° IPS panel, a 99% sRGB color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

The ZenScreen MS27UC aims to streamline user experiences with features tailored for multitasking and media enjoyment, including integrated Harman Kardon-certified speakers and versatile connectivity.

With Google TV, users can access over 400,000 movies and shows from more than 10,000 apps, all organized by genre and topics. Additionally, Google TV enables voice-activated controls, allowing users to search content, play music, and manage smart home devices.

Key Features of ASUS ZenScreen Smart MS27UC

Immersive Visual and Audio Experience

ZenScreen Smart MS27UC offers a 4K IPS display with a 99% sRGB color gamut and HDR 400 support, ensuring vivid colors and wide viewing angles. The monitor’s two 5W Harman Kardon front-facing speakers deliver a detailed audio experience, ideal for streaming and work presentations alike.

Seamless Productivity with Google Workspace

For work-related tasks, users can log into their Google Account to access Google Workspace directly on the monitor, allowing document creation and syncing without the need for a PC. The monitor also supports Miracast and Google Cast™, providing compatibility with a wide range of devices. Users can navigate across connected devices, including PCs and smartphones, with a single Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Versatile Design for Comfort and Efficiency

The ZenScreen Smart MS27UC is designed for both comfort and functionality. It features an ergonomic stand with tilt adjustments from -15° to +18° and height adjustments up to 100mm. A rear storage compartment and cable management system help maintain a clutter-free workspace, while the special acoustic fabric and slim bezel add a stylish touch.

Enhanced Entertainment Hub with Google TV

With Google TV, ZenScreen Smart MS27UC provides curated content recommendations and personalized profiles for each user. Voice control is enabled through Google Assistant, enhancing accessibility for finding shows, managing playlists, or controlling connected devices. Additionally, Google TV supports seamless app integration with popular streaming services, elevating the entertainment experience.

Extensive Connectivity Options

ZenScreen Smart MS27UC includes a variety of connectivity options, such as USB Type-C® with 90W Power Delivery, HDMI®, DisplayPort™, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, allowing users to connect laptops, tablets, and mobile devices. The Multi-view function enables split-screen multitasking, letting users view and interact with content from two sources on the screen simultaneously.

Live Streaming and Multi-Platform Capabilities

The monitor’s built-in Multi-Platform Live Streaming app enables users to broadcast live content to up to four platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, directly from the monitor.

ASUS ZenScreen Smart MS27UC Specifications

Display : 27″ 4K UHD IPS panel, 99% sRGB, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

: 27″ 4K UHD IPS panel, 99% sRGB, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Audio : 2 x 5W Harman Kardon-certified speakers

: 2 x 5W Harman Kardon-certified speakers I/O Ports : USB-C® (90W Power Delivery), DisplayPort™ 1.4, HDMI® 2.0, USB Hub (2x USB 2.0 Type-A), Earphone Jack

: USB-C® (90W Power Delivery), DisplayPort™ 1.4, HDMI® 2.0, USB Hub (2x USB 2.0 Type-A), Earphone Jack Adjustability : Tilt (-5° to +18°), Height (0–100mm), VESA Wall Mounting (100x100mm)

: Tilt (-5° to +18°), Height (0–100mm), VESA Wall Mounting (100x100mm) Dimensions and Weight : 613.5 x (409.1~509.1) x 170mm, 6.0kg with stand

: 613.5 x (409.1~509.1) x 170mm, 6.0kg with stand Accessories: DisplayPort™ cable, USB-C® cable, HDMI® cable, Power cord, Quick start guide, Warranty card, Remote controller

For additional information on the ASUS ZenScreen Smart MS27UC and its availability, please visit the ASUS website.