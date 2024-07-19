AT&T Addresses Illegal Download of Customer Data

AT&T is addressing an incident involving the illegal download of customer data. The company is working closely with law enforcement to apprehend those responsible.

In April, AT&T discovered thatcustomer data was illegally accessed from a third-party cloud platform. An investigation, involving leading cybersecurity experts, was launched to determine the extent of the breach. AT&T has since closed the illegal access point and is cooperating with law enforcement, resulting in at least one arrest.

The compromised data includes records of calls and texts for nearly all AT&T cellular customers, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) using AT&T’s network, and AT&T landline customers who interacted with those cellular numbers between May 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022. For a small number of customers, records from January 2, 2023, were also compromised. The data identifies telephone numbers interacted with during these periods, and for some records, one or more cell site identification numbers are included.

The compromised data does not contain the content of calls or texts, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information. It also lacks typical usage details like timestamps of calls or texts. Although customer names are not included, it is often possible to identify a name using publicly available tools.

Currently, AT&T does not believe the data is publicly accessible. The company’s top priority remains its customers. Notifications and resources will be provided to affected customers. AT&T deeply regrets the incident and remains committed to protecting customer information. For more details, visit att.com/DataIncident.

