AT&T Introduces Industry-First Integration of Fiber and 5G Networks in a Single Device

AT&T has announced the launch of an industry-first, single-box solution that integrates AT&T Business Fiber with 5G network capabilities, setting a new benchmark in business connectivity. This device provides businesses with a seamless convergence of fiber and 5G, designed to deliver continuous, reliable connectivity.

Key Features and Benefits of AT&T’s Integrated Gateway

Starting early next year, AT&T’s integrated gateway will be available to new AT&T Business Fiber customers who order speeds of 1 Gbps or higher.

The device is AT&T’s first to combine both fiber and 5G wireless network capabilities, providing automatic failover to 5G in the rare event of a fiber outage. It then reverts to fiber as soon as service is restored, ensuring minimal disruption.

This rollout has already begun in Arkansas, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Key Features Include:

5G-Capable Internet Device : AT&T’s integrated gateway is the first of its kind to combine AT&T Business Fiber and 5G wireless backup, providing a reliable connectivity solution for businesses concerned about interruptions that can lead to productivity or income loss.

: AT&T’s integrated gateway is the first of its kind to combine AT&T Business Fiber and 5G wireless backup, providing a reliable connectivity solution for businesses concerned about interruptions that can lead to productivity or income loss. 5G Wireless Connectivity : The 5G network offers higher speeds than traditional multi-device 4G/LTE backup options, providing rapid connectivity where available.

: The 5G network offers higher speeds than traditional multi-device 4G/LTE backup options, providing rapid connectivity where available. Wi-Fi 6E Technology : Equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, this device utilizes the new 6GHz band, delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connections for a broader range of compatible devices.

: Equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, this device utilizes the new 6GHz band, delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connections for a broader range of compatible devices. Automatic Failover and Recovery : In case of a fiber outage, the gateway automatically switches to a wireless connection and reverts to fiber once service resumes, provided it remains powered.

: In case of a fiber outage, the gateway automatically switches to a wireless connection and reverts to fiber once service resumes, provided it remains powered. Cost Efficiency : This backup solution is cost-effective, helping businesses avoid downtime costs and reducing the need for additional IT support.

: This backup solution is cost-effective, helping businesses avoid downtime costs and reducing the need for additional IT support. Single-Box Solution: Integrating fiber and 5G capabilities into one device simplifies deployment and ensures easy scalability across business locations.

Addressing the Needs of Modern Businesses

For today’s businesses, constant connectivity is essential, whether for customer service calls or point-of-sale transactions.

AT&T’s new integrated gateway is specifically designed to meet these demands, offering a robust convergence of fiber and wireless connectivity to prevent disruptions that can impact revenue, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

Availability

The integrated gateway is available to new AT&T Business Fiber customers who meet the 1 Gbps speed requirement, where applicable.