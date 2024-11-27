AT&T Highlights Affordable Solutions for Holiday Travelers Facing Roaming Costs

As the holiday season approaches, a growing number of Americans are skipping traditional celebrations to travel internationally. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) predicts over 4 million U.S. residents will journey abroad between November and January, favoring destinations such as Italy, France, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

While travelers eagerly plan their itineraries, one often-overlooked expense threatens to derail the budget: roaming charges.

Roaming occurs when mobile devices connect to networks outside their home carrier’s coverage area, leading to additional fees for calls, texts, and data usage. Without an international data plan, costs can skyrocket—up to $3 per minute for phone calls, $0.50 per text message, and $1.30 per multimedia message.

“For a lot of international travelers, staying connected equals peace of mind. You need it for GPS, booking hotels and flights, checking your bank, and, of course, sharing all those amazing moments on social media. It’s way more than just making calls,” writes Amanda Cacheris, Vice President of Features at AT&T.

Cacheris also highlighted the risks of neglecting roaming solutions: “We’ve all heard the horror stories about people coming back from trips to six-digit phone bills from a different wireless provider. Yikes!”

AT&T’s International Day Pass: A Budget-Friendly Alternative

AT&T is offering its International Day Pass as an affordable solution for holiday travelers. For $12 a day, customers on eligible plans can enjoy unlimited high-speed data, unlimited talk, and unlimited text in over 210 destinations. Travelers with multiple lines on the same plan pay only $6 per additional line on the same calendar day, and charges are limited to 10 days per line per billing cycle, with additional travel days offered at no cost.

AT&T is also prioritizing security for travelers. The AT&T ActiveArmor app, available for free, offers fraud protection and device security while abroad. For advanced safety features, the ActiveArmor Advanced app includes public Wi-Fi protection, safe browsing, and additional tools to ensure travelers’ devices remain secure.

AT&T encourages travelers to take proactive steps before embarking on their trips. By confirming international data plans and downloading security apps, travelers can avoid the financial shock of unexpected roaming fees while enjoying a safer digital experience.