Study: Gig Workers Face High Injury Risks, Financial Strain, and Lack of Support

A new study from Atticus highlights the risks faced by gig economy workers, revealing that many continue working through injuries without compensation or support. The research, based on a survey of 1,000 American gig workers, found that 15% have suffered workplace injuries or illnesses, with nearly 90% working through their health issues due to financial pressures. The findings underscore the lack of safety nets and growing concerns about long-term job security.

Injuries and Financial Burden

Gig roles such as rideshare driving, food delivery, and manual labor present significant health risks. Despite this, more than 80% of injured workers received no compensation or insurance benefits. Many paid out-of-pocket for treatment, with Gen Z (59%) and Gen X (56%) workers most likely to cover costs themselves.

The inability to take time off for recovery is another major challenge. Three in four injured or ill gig workers returned to work before they were ready, highlighting the financial strain caused by the lack of paid leave. Some workers found the burden unsustainable, with 2% quitting due to injury or illness, a figure disproportionately affecting Gen X workers (10%).

Working Through Injuries Without Compensation

Despite the high injury rate, nearly 90% of gig workers continued working while injured or ill, with Gen X workers (93%) being the most likely to push through. Employer support was largely absent, with 47% of injured workers feeling their injury was ignored.

Workers’ compensation remained out of reach for most. More than three in four gig workers never applied, often due to lack of knowledge or the belief that their injury wouldn’t qualify. Among those who did apply, 30% were denied benefits, often due to insufficient supporting evidence. Gen Z workers were the most likely to apply (42%), with 35% receiving benefits, while Gen X workers had the lowest application rate (7%) and approval rate (7%).

Burnout and Calls for Change

Beyond physical injuries, burnout is a growing issue in the gig economy. Two in five gig workers reported burnout from working through health issues, with Gen Z workers (50%) particularly affected. Additionally, 87% worry about a future injury leaving them without income, with the concern highest among Gen X and Gen Z (88%).

The financial and physical risks of gig work are leading many to seek alternatives. One in two gig workers is considering traditional full-time employment for more stability, with three in five Gen Z workers expressing interest.

Unionization and Policy Reform

The study also found nearly 80% of gig workers support forming a union or collective to push for stronger workplace protections, with 85% of Gen Z workers in favor. The findings suggest a growing movement toward advocacy in response to the lack of employer-provided safety nets.

Rethinking Protections for Gig Workers

The study underscores the need for greater education and policy reform to protect gig workers. One-third (34%) of respondents admitted they didn’t know how workers’ compensation works, meaning some may have been eligible but didn’t apply.