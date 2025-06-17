Autobooks, Fundbox Partner to Launch Embedded Lending Platform for Small Businesses

Autobooks has unveiled Autobooks Capital, a new embedded lending platform developed in partnership with Fundbox that will allow small businesses to access short-term working capital directly within their digital banking platforms.

Autobooks, a provider of integrated receivables, payables, accounting, and cash flow tools, announced the new feature on Monday. The company says Autobooks Capital will provide fast, flexible financing to small business users without redirecting them to third-party platforms or requiring additional accounts.

The embedded lending feature is built using Fundbox’s capital infrastructure, which supports real-time underwriting and delivery of funds. According to Autobooks, this integration allows financial institutions to offer seamless funding experiences to their small business customers at the moment they need capital, reinforcing the bank or credit union as the central hub for business operations.

“The launch of Autobooks Capital gives financial institutions a powerful new way to support small business growth with fast, flexible funding, delivered right inside digital banking,” said Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. “By partnering with Fundbox and leveraging our distribution network of over 2,000 financial institutions, we’re embedding capital access directly into the banking experience — in a way that complements and does not compete with financial institutions. It’s seamless, intuitive, and built to help bridge short-term cash flow gaps for small businesses.”

Autobooks Capital is fully integrated into the company’s existing product suite, which includes digital invoicing, payment acceptance, automated bookkeeping, and financial reporting. The capital access tool offers fast approval times, competitive interest rates, and flexible repayment options. Business owners can apply for and receive funds without leaving their online or mobile banking platforms.

For small businesses, this could mean faster access to funding for purposes like restocking inventory, covering payroll, or expanding operations. For financial institutions, Autobooks Capital is positioned as a tool to help them retain customer relationships and compete with fintech lenders by offering modern capital solutions without pushing users off-platform.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fundbox’s capital engine to Autobooks’ platform,” said Prashant Fuloria, CEO of Fundbox. “While Fintech 1.0 tried to sidestep financial institutions, we believe that working with banks where small businesses already manage their finances is critical to addressing the trillion-dollar SMB capital opportunity.”

The move reflects broader trends in the small business finance space, where demand is growing for embedded financial products that simplify access to credit and support cash flow management. Rather than building parallel systems, Autobooks and Fundbox are working within the existing frameworks of community banks and credit unions to offer digital-first solutions with minimal friction.

Autobooks says the embedded lending solution is especially well-suited for the thousands of small and mid-sized businesses already using the platform as part of their bank or credit union’s digital offering. The company emphasized that this model supports banks by integrating with their services, rather than competing against them.

Autobooks Capital is available now to financial institutions using the Autobooks platform.