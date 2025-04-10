AI-Powered Platform B2B Stars Launches in U.S. to Boost SMB Visibility and Trust

B2B Stars, an AI-powered business analytics and reputation platform, has officially launched in the United States to help small and midmarket businesses (SMBs) improve corporate visibility, identify trustworthy partners, and attract new clients. Originally launched in Europe in 2024, B2B Stars is now available to U.S. companies and includes data on more than three million firms across the U.S. and Western Europe.

Part of the Expandi Group, a global adtech and martech firm, B2B Stars offers what it describes as a level playing field for smaller businesses long overshadowed by larger enterprises in general-purpose search engine rankings.

“Traditionally, it has been hard for smaller businesses to get recognized through general purpose search engines, as companies are ranked on soft metrics like website traffic,” said Raffaele Apostoliti, CEO of B2B Stars. “B2B Stars simplifies corporate reputation management, providing SMBs with an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for businesses to find verified information, get discovered by potential clients, and qualify credible partners.”

The platform features a free-to-access directory of verified business data, covering over 95% of B2B companies with 10 or more employees in the U.S. and Western Europe. At the core of B2B Stars is its AI-driven search and ranking engine, which aggregates verified B2B reviews, filters out consumer data, and generates satisfaction scores alongside AI-created company summaries highlighting both strengths and weaknesses.

“B2B Stars’ holistic approach, with its integrated platform that seamlessly combines a comprehensive business directory, a purpose-built search engine, and a sophisticated reputation management system, ensures businesses can make informed decisions based on transparent and trustworthy criteria,” said Mohamed Alaa Saayed, Senior Program Director & Fellow at Frost & Sullivan. “The platform’s emphasis on verified reviews and comprehensive reputation scores makes it a powerful asset for small and medium-sized businesses to gain access to a wealth of information that goes beyond traditional directories.”

Another standout feature of B2B Stars is its corporate reputation scoring. Rather than relying on factors like website traffic, the platform assesses companies based on peer reviews, credit ratings, and recognitions from industry analysts and employee feedback. This approach provides a deeper and more reliable assessment of a company’s market standing.

“A strong corporate reputation is essential for business growth and profitability, but it can be difficult for smaller B2B companies to boost their corporate reputation with existing tools,” said Giuliana Berchicci, U.S. Director, B2B Stars. “B2B Stars provides SMBs a platform to cultivate their corporate reputation and leverage data to support their credibility and harness earned trust to drive long-term financial success.”

B2B Stars positions itself as a smarter alternative to traditional search tools that often yield outdated or incomplete results. Its combination of AI-powered analytics, comprehensive business directories, and reputation management tools aims to empower SMBs in the competitive U.S. B2B market.

The platform is available now for American businesses. More information can be found at www.b2bstars.com.