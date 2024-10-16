Back Bar Cooler: Top Picks for Your Business

Running a successful restaurant, pub, or bar is no easy task. Small business owners know that one of the keys to keeping customers happy is serving their favorite drinks at the ideal temperature. That’s where the back bar cooler comes into play. It’s a vital piece of commercial refrigeration equipment designed to keep your beer, wine, and other beverages perfectly chilled and instantly reachable for your staff.

What is a Back Bar Cooler?

Simply put, a back bar cooler is a specialized refrigerator for bars. It sits in the “back bar” area (the space behind the counter where bartenders prepare drinks), hence the name. These bar coolers offer convenience by making it easier for your staff to quickly grab chilled cans or bottles for serving. They’re designed to suit any bar, pub, or restaurant and accommodate your specific needs, whether you have a narrow space or a wide one to fill.

But a back bar cooler is more than just a refrigerator. It plays a crucial role in the commercial operations of your business. With the right bar cooler, you can enhance your staff’s efficiency, improve the quality of service to your customers, and, in turn, increase your sales.

Types of Back Bar Coolers

Understanding the types of back bar coolers available can help you pick the best one to suit your business needs.

Glass Door Coolers: These coolers, often equipped with sliding doors, offer excellent visibility of your drinks selection. They’re ideal if you want to showcase your collection of wine, beer, or specialty drinks.

Solid Door Coolers: For bars that value security and efficiency over display, solid door coolers are a great choice. They usually have stainless or galvanized steel doors that insulate better than glass.

Pass-through Coolers: These units have doors on both sides, allowing staff to reach in from the back bar and customers to self-serve from the front.

Slide-top Coolers: With their sliding tops, these coolers offer easy access and can accommodate a large volume of cans or bottles. They’re perfect for high-volume establishments.

How to Choose the Right Back Bar Cooler for Your Business

Selecting the appropriate back bar cooler involves assessing the specific needs of your business. Take into account your available space, the quantity of drinks you need to store, your energy budget, and how user-friendly the cooler is for your staff.

It’s also important to add filters to your search. Determine your price range, check product reviews, and read up on the benefits and drawbacks of different models. Don’t forget to account for maintenance costs over time.

Our Top Picks: Evaluating the Best Back Bar Coolers in the Market

We looked for certain factors in the coolers we found on Amazon. These are the criteria we used:

Temperature Control and Consistency: Ensuring drinks are kept at the ideal temperature. Scale of Importance: 10/10 Size and Capacity: The cooler should accommodate the establishment’s inventory needs without occupying excessive space. Scale of Importance: 9/10 Energy Efficiency: Coolers that consume less energy are cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Scale of Importance: 8/10 Ease of Access and Layout: The design should allow for quick and easy access to beverages. Scale of Importance: 8/10 Durability and Build Quality: A robust construction ensures longevity and reliability. Scale of Importance: 7/10 Noise Level: Lower noise levels are preferable, especially in intimate or quieter settings. Scale of Importance: 6/10 Aesthetics and Design: The cooler should complement the bar’s overall design and ambiance. Scale of Importance: 6/10 Warranty and Support: Good customer support and warranty terms can offer peace of mind. Scale of Importance: 5/10 Cost: Balancing affordability with features and quality. Scale of Importance: 5/10

We applied these criteria to ensure our product recommendations are as high quality as possible. Now, enjoy our picks for the best back bar coolers on Amazon:

BODEGACOOLER Back Bar Cooler

Key Features:

11.4 cubic feet capacity to store up to 328 cans or 100 bottles

Adjustable temperature range between 32°F and 50°F

Six adjustable stainless steel shelves for flexible storage

Compact dimensions (20.87″D x 53.15″W x 35.24″H)

Soft white LED lighting for improved visibility

Quiet operation with R600a compressor

Safety locks on each door for added security

Double-layer tempered glass doors with anti-fog feature

User-friendly control panel for easy operation

Automatic defrost system for easy maintenance.

KoolMore Double Door Bar Back Refrigerator

Key Features:

Stain, rust, and odor-resistant stainless steel design

Dimensions: 35.4″L x 20.8″W x 35.2″H

LED lighting system with an independent switch

Digital temperature display and controls

Four adjustable shelves for organized storage

Auto defrost and self-evaporating water pan for easy maintenance

Two secure locks and adjustable height feet

Complies with ANSI 7 Standard for commercial refrigerators

Smith & Hanks 178 Can Capacity Beverage Cooler

Key Features Include:

High Capacity: Space for up to 178 cans

Versatile Placement: The design of the cooler enables it to be used as a freestanding unit or seamlessly integrated into kitchen or home bar cabinetry.

Simple Installation: Measuring 24″ in width, this cooler is designed to fit into most spaces without hassle. There is no requirement for water line connections or unique electrical hookups.

Automatic Defrost: The automatic frost-free system ensures hassle-free maintenance and optimal cooling efficiency.

Dependable Support: This product is backed by a full 1-year warranty, along with a 3-year warranty covering the compressor and sealed system.

Procool Refrigeration Sliding 2-door Glass Front Beverage Cooler

The Procool Refrigeration Beverage Cooler offers a blend of form and function. This two-door, glass-front beverage cooler fits seamlessly into any setting, offering convenience and efficiency in a compact, stylish design. In a matte black finish, the Procool not only performs well but also looks great, making it a superb addition to your small business.

Key Features:

Generous Storage: Measures 36″ wide, 21″ deep, and 36″ tall, making it counter-height and offering a generous 7.4 cubic feet of space for beverage storage.

Efficient Cooling: The back bar cooler utilizes R600a refrigerant, which is both environmentally friendly and energy-efficient, ensuring that your beverages are maintained at the ideal temperature.

Programmable Controls: The digital controller offers programmable temperature and defrost settings for ease of use and accurate cooling.

Enhanced Visibility: LED interior lights illuminate your stock, making it easier to organize and access your beverages.

Adjustable Shelving: The four adjustable shelves let you customize the interior space to suit your needs.

Comes with a 30-day return, refund, or replacement policy.

ICEJUNGLE Indoor/Outdoor Under Counter Refrigerator

Key Features:

Dual-Drawer Design: This refrigerator optimizes storage with its double-drawer setup, including a divider and a slide-out section for food organization.

Compact Yet Capacious: With dimensions of 23.4″W x 23″D x 32.28″H, it can store up to 142 standard 12 oz. cans, making it a robust solution for a home, office, or bar setting.

Precision Temperature Control: Furnished with an electronic temperature controller, it guarantees accurate, degree-specific temperature regulation to maintain beverage quality.

LED Digital Display: Offers an adjustable temperature range from 0?-20?/32?-72? to prevent food and beverage spoilage.

Stainless Steel Construction: This under-counter refrigerator is both durable and visually appealing.

Convenient Notifications: Features include an automatic light that turns on when the door is opened, a door alarm that triggers after 60 seconds of being left open, and high/low-temperature alerts.

Warranty and Support: Backed by a one-year warranty service and a 30-day return, refund, or replacement policy.

COTLIN Back Bar Cooler Commercial Counter Height

Featuring two Low-E double-glazed glass doors, this cooler ensures clear visibility, aiding quick inventory checks without disturbing the interior temperature. Integrated LED lighting further enhances product display and convenience. Its automatic defrost system simplifies maintenance while self-closing doors preserve internal temperature and energy.

Using eco-friendly R600a refrigerant, the cooler maintains optimal temperatures from 32°F to 50°F, with digital controls ensuring precise temperature management. Its durable construction combines embossed aluminum interior walls for thermal insulation with a corrosion-resistant black-coated steel exterior.

Key Features:

7.4 cu. ft. capacity can store up to 192 12oz. Cans or 84 12oz. bottles

Compact design suitable for under-counter or freestanding placement

Double-glazed Low-E glass doors for superior visibility

Integrated LED lighting for enhanced product display

Automatic defrost system for ease of maintenance

High-performance compressor with environmentally-friendly R600a refrigerant

Precise digital temperature controls, maintaining 32°F to 50°F

Embossed aluminum interior and black coated steel exterior for durability

ETL Listed for safety, NSF compliant to ANSI 7 Standard.

Yeego 30-Inch Beverage Refrigerator

Key Features:

Adaptable Capacity: This beverage cooler offers flexible storage with 8 removable shelves to accommodate various sizes of beverages.

Dual Functionality: Comprising two 15-inch coolers that can be used side-by-side or separately, maximizing your space utilization.

Quiet Operation: The cooler operates at ?41db, ensuring a quiet environment without disturbing natural sediments in your beverages.

Efficient Construction: A sleek stainless steel frame with double-layered tempered glass doors stabilizes interior temperatures and prevents fogging.

Practical Design Features: Includes reversible doors for flexibility, leveling legs for stability, key locks to prevent inadvertent opening, and blue LED interior lighting for easy drink selection in low light.

Offers a one-year warranty

Arctic Air 73-Inch Glass 3-Door Commercial Back Bar Refrigerator

Key Features:

Spacious 73″ stainless steel workspace

Eco-friendly R290 hydrocarbon refrigerant system

20.7 cubic feet storage capacity

Three glass doors and six shelves for organization

Lockable 3.25″ casters for portability

User-friendly electronic thermostat with digital LED display

Black, powder-coated steel front for durability

Requires 115 Volts power supply

Tips to Maximize the Efficiency of Your Back Bar Cooler

Just purchasing a top-of-the-line back bar cooler isn’t enough. To truly reap the benefits, you need to use and maintain it effectively.

Proper Installation: Ensure the unit is installed by a professional to avoid any operational issues.

Regular Cleaning and Maintenance: Clean the interior regularly to prevent the build-up of dirt and bacteria. Regular maintenance checks can also help spot potential problems before they escalate.

Optimized Organization: Organize your drinks logically to make it easier for staff to find what they need quickly. This can reduce the time the doors are open and increase energy efficiency.

Ensuring Good Ventilation: Back bar coolers need good ventilation to operate efficiently. Ensure there’s enough space around your unit, particularly if it’s a model with a rear ventilation system.

Prompt Repair and Servicing: If something seems amiss with your cooler, don’t wait to call in a technician. Prompt repairs can prevent bigger, more costly issues down the line.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the lifespan of a back bar cooler?

Most commercial bar coolers can last between 10 and 20 years with proper maintenance. The lifespan can vary depending on usage, care, and the quality of the unit.

How much energy does a back bar cooler consume?

Energy consumption depends on the size, type, and model of the cooler. Energy-efficient models can significantly lower consumption. Always check the Energy Star rating when purchasing.

Can I use a regular refrigerator instead of a back bar cooler?

Although standard refrigerators can cool beverages, they do not have the specialized design features of a back bar cooler that improve convenience, showcase products, and allow for quick access.

How often should a back bar cooler be serviced or maintained?

Routine cleaning should be performed weekly. For comprehensive maintenance and checks, a professional service is recommended at least twice a year.

Is a glass door or solid door cooler better for my business?

This choice depends on your specific needs. If you want to showcase your drinks, opt for a glass door cooler. However, if insulation and security are your top priorities, a solid door back bar cooler would be the better option.