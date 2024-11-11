Banks Lower Prime Rates Following Federal Reserve Decision

Published: Nov 10, 2024 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News
Banks nationwide recently lowered their prime interest rate after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates recently.
Wells Fargo and PNC Bank were among several lenders that announced last week that their prime rates are now 7.75%, down from 8%.
This decision followed an announcement by the Federal Reserve on Nov. 7.
The Fed decided to lower the federal funds rate (the interest rate at which banks lend to each other) by 0.25%, bringing it to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%.
Lower interest rates at banks should be some welcome news to small business owners nationwide.
Small businesses that rely on loans to fund operations, expand, or manage cash flow will find borrowing more affordable, reducing their interest expenses.
They may also find it a little easier to qualify for loans or expand their lines of credit.
Lower interest rates often boost consumer spending, too, which would really be welcome news to small businesses during the holiday shopping season and beyond.

Image: Canva

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years. A professional journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional media and online media, he attended Waynesburg University and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has held roles of reporter, editor and publisher, having founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press.

© Copyright 2003 - 2024, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.