Beet Seeds to Grow on Your Farm and Sell

Planting beets can be a lucrative venture- they are a versatile crop with a variety of uses. They are also fairly easy to grow, and they don’t require much maintenance, which can cut down on costs. Beets are a high-yield crop, so you can grow a large number of beets on a relatively small amount of land. They have a long shelf life, which makes them great for selling to grocers and markets, and cut down on waste.

Can Growing Beets From Seed Be Profitable?

Since beets are versatile and have various applications, there is consistently a strong demand for them. Here are some ways you can profit from planting beets:

Food – Beets are a popular food crop that can be sold to local markets, grocery stores, and restaurants.

– Beets are a popular food crop that can be sold to local markets, grocery stores, and restaurants. Microgreens – Beet greens refer to the leafy tops of beets, which can be incorporated into salads, soups, and various dishes. You have the option to sell beet greens on their own or bundle them with the beets. These greens are packed with nutrients and are particularly sought after by health-conscious consumers. For more information, check out our article on growing and selling microgreens here.

– Beet greens refer to the leafy tops of beets, which can be incorporated into salads, soups, and various dishes. You have the option to sell beet greens on their own or bundle them with the beets. These greens are packed with nutrients and are particularly sought after by health-conscious consumers. For more information, check out our article on growing and selling microgreens here. Beet Sugar – Beet sugar is a natural sweetener derived from sugar beets. It can be a beneficial addition to a diabetes diet, as it is low in calories and carbohydrates while being high in fiber.

– Beet sugar is a natural sweetener derived from sugar beets. It can be a beneficial addition to a diabetes diet, as it is low in calories and carbohydrates while being high in fiber. Animal Feed – Beet pulp is a by-product of sugar beet processing that is high in fiber and is an excellent source of energy for livestock. You can sell beet pulp to farmers who are looking for affordable and nutritious animal feed.

Beet Seeds to Grow on Your Farm and Sell

If you’ve decided you’re ready to add beets to your crop rotation, your next step is to acquire beet seeds. Fortunately, there are some great options online, and we read through the information and reviews from two of our favorite sources – TrueLeaf Market and Etsy. The seeds featured on our list are all non-GMO seeds and come in different quantities. They are also the seeds of the most popular beet varieties in the market. Have a look through our 12 picks for beet seeds to grow on your farm and sell.

Organic Detroit Dark Red Beet Seeds

Not only are Detroit Dark Red beets’ roots tender and sweet – the deep green tops can be cooked like Swiss chard and used as microgreens. These seeds are organic, non-GMO, and heirlooms. Several quantity options are available.

Chioggia Beet Seeds

Chioggia seeds grow a clean, crisp beet variety often sliced up for garden salads, garnishes, and pickling. They are favored among chefs because, unlike other beets, they don’t bleed their color when you cut them. But that’s not all when you cut a Chiogga beet in half, you reveal a beautiful, candy-striped red and white interior.

Bulls Blood Heirloom Seeds

This variety of beets boasts one of the highest nutritional values, making them highly versatile for various culinary applications! Additionally, they are frequently used as ornamental plants in gardens due to their stunning deep red/purple color.

Heirloom Early Wonder Beet Seed

Similar to the Detroit Dark Reds, Early Wonder beets offer both flavorful greens and delectable roots. True to their name, they are early producers, with greens suitable for harvest in only 33 days. These heirloom, non-GMO beet seeds are available in packs of 90 seeds.

Avalanche White Beet Seeds

White beets offer a mild, sweet flavor and do not stain like red beets. Avalanche beets are versatile, suitable for being sliced raw in salads or adding sweetness to soups. These beets can survive a slight frost and be sown in various seasons.

Heirloom Burpees Golden Beet Seeds

This heirloom beet variety, introduced by the Burpee Seed Company in 1940, continues to be a favorite today. Its tender leaves feature attractive yellow stems, making them ideal microgreens for salads or garnishes! The roots are orange with a golden interior that does not bleed.

Organic Crosby Egyptian Beet Seeds

Crosby Egyptian beets have long green tops with red stems that are often used raw in salads or sauteed. They are an early type of beet and keep their shape into the fall. The seeds come in various pack sizes.

Sugar Beet Seeds

These sugar beet seeds come in a variety of packs. Sugar beets are commonly used in the production of white sugar, and can also be used to make other refined sugars like molasses.

Red Ace Hybrid Beet Seeds

Red Ace beets are highly adaptable and can grow in cooler temperatures. They have a sweet, mild flavor and are ideal for slicing, pickling or freezing. Their tops also make delicious microgreens.

Cylindra Beet Seeds

These hardy beets are ideal for anyone who wants a larger yield of beets in a smaller space. They have a bold, earthy flavor and are often used for pickling and canning.

Ruby Queen Beet Seeds

Ruby Queen beets are able to thrive even in poor soil, making them easy to grow almost anywhere. These beets have a mild flavor and are great for canning and pickling. You can get 3 G., 4 oz., 1 lb., 5 lbs., or 25 lb. packets of these heirloom, non-GMO seeds.

Merlin Beet Seeds

Merlin beets are probably the sweetest of the red beets. That’s because they have one of the highest sugar contents of all the beet varieties. They are delicious raw or cooked and have tasty green tops, too. These seeds come in packs of 10, 25, 50 and 100.

