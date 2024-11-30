Get an Adding Machine for Your Small Business

While a mobile phone calculator may suffice for basic home budgeting, running a small business requires a professional adding machine to boost your efficiency and overall productivity. Searching for the best machines can be just as daunting as finding any other type of equipment, given the wide range of sizes and functions available. You can choose from both printing and paperless models. Today, we support you in your quest to find the best-adding machines. Here are some of our top recommendations.

Sharp EL-1197PIII Heavy-Duty Color Printing Calculator

Top Pick: For decades now, Sharp has been producing excellent calculators, and this Sharp adding machine does not disappoint. This 12-digit calculator comes with an extra-large fluorescent display digit for easy viewing. Also, unlike some adding machines that come with bizarrely placed keys, this adding machine features well-spaced keys that feel good on the fingers. It is also fast, quiet, and compact without being cramped. More so, it comes with a time calculations feature so you can easily compute time cards, payroll sheets, billing time, and fees for professionals who charge by the hour. This heavy-duty color printing adding machine is perfect for everyday advanced users who work in a very busy office.

Monroe UltimateX Executive Printing Calculator

Runner Up: Monroe has been in operation for over a century, and the UltimateX is inspired by two of its most renowned calculators: the Monroe Pro and the Monroe Classic. This robust calculator allows you to edit and reprint tapes, helping to prevent costly mistakes and save time. It features ultra-soft and responsive keys that are expertly arranged for quick and accurate entries. Additional productivity features include dual 4-key memory, price mode, running subtotal, variable add mode, truncate, VAT tax, and two-column addition.

Casio HR-300RC Printing Calculator

Best Value: If you’re in the market for a straightforward printing calculator, this Casio adding machine is worth considering. It conveniently fits into various desk arrangements and includes essential features that small business owners typically require, such as cost/sell/margin functionality, 2-color printing, clock and calendar functions, and a check and correct feature that allows you to amend up to 150 steps.

Sharp EL-1801V Two-Color Printing Calculator

This Sharp adding machine is perfect for virtually any business application that needs a 12-digit calculator. Like the Sharp EL-1197PIII, this calculator comes with an extra large fluorescent display that allows for easy viewing. It also comes with a fast and reliable 2.5 lines per second ink printer and a super easy to use professionally arranged keyboard. You can also easily calculate your profits using the cost-sell margin keys.

Sharp EL-1901 Paperless Printing Calculator

For eco-friendly calculations, you need to check out this Sharp adding machine calculator. This calculator gives you all the power of a traditional printing calculator without paper. It provides up to 300 lines of digital results that can also be easily edited with the Check and Correct function. The adjustable tilt display allows for easy viewing and scrolling. It also includes tax keys, change sign keys, four-key memory, backspace keys, and rounding keys.

Monroe 8130X Heavy Duty Printing Calculator

This adding machine is perfect for bookkeepers, cashiers, and full-time accountants who need to conduct frequent calculations with an audit trail. Designed for both speed and comfort, this heavy-duty printing calculator features cupped numeric keys and a lightweight keypad that is professionally arranged for quick and accurate data entry. Monroe has been in business since 1912, and over a century of quality and experience is evident in this adding machine.

Canon P170DH3 Two-Color Roller Printing Calculator

Enhance your productivity with this Canon printing calculator. This 10-key device is equipped with a bright fluorescent display, making it useful for operation in low-light conditions. It offers essential business features, such as a built-in clock and calendar, a backspace button for easy correction of small errors, and an item count function that helps you monitor supplies without extra counting. Additionally, it includes capabilities for business calculations, time computations, currency conversions, tax calculations, memory functions, percentage calculations, and grand total calculations.

What to Look for When Buying an Adding Machine

An adding machine is a crucial tool for any business or office that often needs to handle numerical calculations. The best adding machines should simplify complex tasks and keep your work organized. Here are some important features to consider when purchasing an adding machine.

Type of Calculator: There is a wide range of calculators available, from basic models to advanced printing and paperless calculators designed for tackling complex mathematical problems. Basic calculators are useful for simple operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. In contrast, printing calculators allow you to review and confirm intricate calculations.

There is a wide range of calculators available, from basic models to advanced printing and paperless calculators designed for tackling complex mathematical problems. Basic calculators are useful for simple operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. In contrast, printing calculators allow you to review and confirm intricate calculations. Keys Arrangement: Make sure your calculator of choice comes with well-spaced and arranged keys. Bizarrely placed keys will impact your productivity.

Make sure your calculator of choice comes with well-spaced and arranged keys. Bizarrely placed keys will impact your productivity. LED Lighting and Fluorescent Display: Comes in handy when you are regularly working in dimly lit areas.

Comes in handy when you are regularly working in dimly lit areas. Memory and Editing: Choose an adding machine that offers ample storage for your previous calculations so you can easily refer back to them when needed. Editing functions are crucial, as they can save you a significant amount of time.

Choose an adding machine that offers ample storage for your previous calculations so you can easily refer back to them when needed. Editing functions are crucial, as they can save you a significant amount of time. Durability: Of course, you need a reliable calculator that will put up with daily heavy use. Most of the machines in this review will keep up with heavy usage.

